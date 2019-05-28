The Manual
The Best Body Lotions to Soften Your Rough Exterior

If you want to get the most bang for your buck out of these, the best bet is to towel dry and apply liberally to the skin before you do anything else. The lotion then has the chance to lock in moisture and absorb more deeply into the skin. Try one of our picks for the best body lotions for men and you’ll wonder what the hell took you so long.

H2L Premium Natural Hydrating Body Lotion
Absorbing quickly while conditioning deeply, Be the Architect‘s lotion leaves a light and enticing scent that you’ll quickly forget about until suddenly you get a whiff of it again and you realize why you loved this lotion so much in the first place. It also doesn’t seem to cause any irritation in any of the testers who tried the product, so we’re going to add “safe for sensitive skin” to the long list of attributes that went into making this body lotion our winner of The Manual Grooming Awards.

Infused with healing jojoba oil, aloe vera, vitamin E, and green tea extract, this moisturizing body lotion from Brickell is a great option for guys looking to revitalize dry skin. 

Gold Bond Men’s Everyday Moisture
An affordable price tag is complemented by a non-greasy concoction that absorbs quickly and leaves the skin feeling refreshed and ready for the trials of the day.

Jack Black Cool Moisture Body Lotion
While appropriate for use as needed, the brand suggests applying it after a  post-workout shower to revitalize tired muscles, and we couldn’t agree more.

Lubriderm Men’s 3-in-1 Fragrance-Free Lotion
 An aloe vera base is bolstered by soothing mineral extracts, which work to improve the health of one’s skin with each use. And best of all? It’s inexpensive and can be found at almost any grocery store, pharmacy, and corner market. 

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream
Free from fragrance and oil, it’s ideal for those who want something simple, yet effective. The non-irritating formula should be applied directly after showering.

Article last updated by Chase McPeak.

