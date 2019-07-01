11 Best Bottles of Bloody Mary Mix for When You Can’t Make Your Own

Share

Is it possible to day-drink during brunch without having a Bloody Mary? Okay, sure, you could stick to mimosas or boatloads of cheap beer, but nothing says “I plan on drinking until the sun goes down” like a good Bloody Mary. Not only do they contain a slew of vitamins and nutrients, but they can be customized to fulfill your weirdest wishes and desires (including topping your drink with a whole fried chicken). Like your drink spicy? Toss some hot sauce or a hot pepper in there. The Bloody Mary is the epitome of Walt Disney’s famous saying, “If you can dream it, you can do it.”

The problem, though, is that if you’re hungover, the last thing you probably want to think about it actually having to make your own Bloody Mary mix. A Bloody Mary, while delicious, can be a labor-intensive drink — especially when you are in a position where even the thought of sunlight makes you want to throw up.

That is where the store-bought mix comes in. You can find literally hundreds of types of Bloody Mary mixes, from the conventional to the insane, and everything in between.

Zing Zang

Zing Zang is a staple mix for most people. Not too much going on flavor-wise (everything you expect, nothing you don’t), so it’s perfect for those that like to pimp out their Bloody Marys with all sorts of stuff, or whatever you happen to have it on hand.

Mr. & Mrs. T’s Bold & Spicy Bloody Mary Mix

Another staple of the Bloody Mary mix world, Mr. & Mrs. T’s comes in a variety of flavors, catering to most Bloody Mary palates. We’ve chosen the Bold & Spicy because it helps to take the guesswork out of adding seasoning after you’ve poured the mix.

Suckerpunch Gourmet Bloody Mary Mix

Known for their pickles and salsas as much as their Bloody Mary mix, Suckerpunch offers up both a Regular and a Bold & Spicy version. We’ve gone with the plain here as the spice characteristics in the Bold version is a little too garlic-y for our tastes.

Finest Call Loaded Bloody Mary Mix

If you find yourself making your homemade Bloody Marys with V8 and not tomato juice, this mix is for you. Multiple vegetables are added to the tomato, lemon, and spices, giving a nice, round flavor on its own.

Major Peters Hot & Spicy Bloody Mary Mix

A fairly full-flavored mix on its own, Major Peters kicks up their own recipe with a hot and spicy version. While it may not be as spicy as people who love hot stuff are used to, it still packs a decent punch — enough to wake you up some on a lazy Sunday afternoon. As a bonus, Major Peters is sold in 64-ounce jugs.

McClure’s Bloody Mary Mix

McClure’s is a brand known for their pickles, so if you like salty, briny goodness, this mix is for you. The pickle flavor, to those that don’t truly love pickles, will be overwhelming. However, a little extra sodium should help that hangover.

Charleston Bold & Spicy Bloody Mary Mix

While Charleston has a milder flavor, you’ll want to go with the bold here. Using all-natural ingredients that include sea salt, apple cider vinegar, and a habanero pepper mash, this concoction is rightfully one of the best mixes to come out of the South.

Cutwater Spirits Spicy Bloody Mary Mix

You probably already know Ballast Point for their beers (including the oh-so-delicious Grapefruit Sculpin), but you may not be aware of the brands liquor-centric off-shoot, Cutwater Spirits, which makes a top-notch Bloody Mary mix. If you’re feeling extra hungover, you can get it pre-mixed in a can.

V8 Bloody Mary Mix

If you’ve ever had a glass of Campbell’s V8 before (or used it when you didn’t have true Bloody Mary mix around), you pretty much know what you’re getting with their Bloody Mary mix. It is a solid option if you are looking for quantity, as a 46-ounce jug will run you less than five bucks.

Miss Mary’s Morning Elixir

Crafted in small batches with no MSG, gluten, corn syrup, or major allergens, Miss Mary’s Morning Elixir is a great option if you’ve got some folks in your party that would respond negatively to any of the aforementioned. Miss Mary’s comes in three flavors — Original, Bold & Spicy, and Thick & Savory — so you’ve got a few options. Our favorite of the three is the Original, though the Bold & Spicy comes in a close second.

Demitri’s Extra Horseradish Bloody Mary Seasoning

Demitri’s Bloody Mary Seasoning is a little bit of a departure from the other mixes on this menu. Instead of being an all-inclusive bottle, this seasoning is used in conjunction with tomato juice (and your spirit of choice) to make a Bloody Mary. We’ve gone with the Extra Horseradish version because of the extra zing it adds to every Bloody Mary.

Article originally published on November 17, 2016. Last updated to include more of the best bloody mary mix options.