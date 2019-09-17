Growing a beard, for the most part, is an automated process. Your body does it for you. And, if you’re blessed with highly hirsute genes, your beard might even grow out thick and lush in the exact shape to frame your face.

But that’s definitely not the case for many men, who see their beards grow out patchy and unruly. To tame and manicure that face monster properly, you’re going to need to put in some grooming time. One of the most basic elements in a man’s grooming arsenal? Beard oil.

Best Beard Oil

Kiehl’s Nourishing Beard Grooming Oil

An ideal and effective beard oil begins with nourishing ingredients. Kiehl’s beard oil is the apex of exactly that. With help from a lightweight cocktail of sandalwood, cedarwood, and eucalyptus essential oils, Kiehl’s beard oil leaves a scent reminiscent of early morning hunting trips with your pops. It also utilizes the moisturizing capabilities of pracaxi oil to help tame unruly, coarse facial hair. Just massage a few drops upward into your beard and watch the easily absorbed oil work its magic.

Other Great Beard Oils

Proraso Beard Oil

If you’re going to trust a brand to keep your beard in check, you could do worse than a century-old Italian barbershop. Any of Proraso’s beard oils will tame even the most untamable facial hair.

Northern Fir Beard Co. Beard Oil

If you’re looking for something with a woodsy scent and effective essentials oils to keep those whiskers tight, Austin-based Northern Fir Beard Co. has handcrafted a tempting blend of quality ingredients such as argan, jojoba, and grapeseed oils that is sure to restore skin, soften stubble, and ultimately tame even the coarsest facial hair. Pick up one of the brand’s unique maple and walnut pocket combs while you’re at it.

V76 by Vaughn Beard Oil

Vaughn is a well-known brand in the grooming world, working with the likes of Tom Brady, Richard Gere, and Al Pacino. The line of products is a favorite of ours and the beard oil doesn’t disappoint. Safflower oil prevents dryness and saw palmetto soothes the skin. Plus, the fragrance is a subtle cedar-leathery combo.

Martial Vivot Beard and Face Oil

This herbal-smelling beard and face oil from New York men’s hair stylist and salon owner Martial Vivot gets high marks for performing double duty. A soothing blend of hemp oil, vitamin B complex, aloe vera, jojoba oil, olive oil, and a variety of healing plant oils combine to create an invigorating and refreshing product. A little goes a long way with this stuff, so use only two to three drops for your beard and the same for your face.

Glyder Miracle Beard Oil

Glyder’s Miracle Beard Oil is inspired by one of Man’s best creations: the Old Fashioned. With notes of Australian sandalwood, bitters, rye, and orange zest, this oil is calming, smells great, and does a damn good job at keeping those face oils in equilibrium. It’s a cocktail of clary sage, pomegranate, and sunflower oil, which results in a formula that is easily absorbed and leaves the greasiness behind the bar.

Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille Conditioning Beard Oil

Tom Ford anything tends to be in the upper echelon of both price and functionality. Its beard oil is no different. The American-rooted fashion brand infuses its beard oil blend with vitamin E, almond oil, and jojoba to condition all types of whiskers, from long and curly strands to coarse and untamed stubble. Its best attribute? Fragrance. Tom Ford’s beard oil boasts a tobacco and vanilla scent that radiates sophistication.

The Roosevelts Beard Company Yosemite Beard Oil

What do you get when a couple of Eagle Scouts grow up to be in a Southern-raised rock band, then decide to start making their own grooming products and sell them to their fans on tour? The Roosevelts Beard Company and the fantastic, light, naturally scented Yosemite beard oil. Made with jojoba, almond, argan, and other essential oils like eucalyptus, tobacco, rum, and peppermint, this small-batch concoction will leave your beard conditioned and smelling like your grandfather’s old-school barbershop with just a hint of the wild. A portion of all proceeds goes directly to the National Parks Foundation, so you’re doing good while looking it.

Stubble & ‘Stache Beard Oil

Not only does this blend of sunflower, jojoba, and hemp oils soothe and hydrate skin, but is also encourages thick and healthier beard growth. It plays host to a subtle rosemary and eucalyptus scent that will evoke the journey of a late summer hike through the Sequoia forests of Northern California, while helping your facial hair grow and appear as strong as the world’s largest trees.

Since you are the only one with your particular beard, we encourage you to try the above beard oils until you find one that soothes your skin and charms your nose in just the right way. Good luck, and happy bearding!

