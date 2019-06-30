Share

A full and dignified beard comes after much time, effort, and extensive care. Beard Balms are part of that care.

What is a Beard Balm?

A beard balm, like the word “balm” suggests, is a semi-solid substance thicker than beard oil. It’s sort of like a pomade for your face. Acting as an all day, leave-in conditioner that moisturizes and medicates your beard, a balm makes your stubble softer, and most of the time it even cures beard dandruff.

Not only does a beard balm help retain moisture for both your hair and skin, but it’s also a fantastic tool for filling in those patchy, unattractive, and uncomfortable parts of your beard and can even protect your skin and beard against the elements. It’s designed for men who want to condition their beard and style it at the same time.

The Benefits of Using a Beard Balm

Beard balms:

Condition skin and hair, leaving both soft and supple.

Moisturize to prevent and cure beard dandruff.

Help to fill in patchy spots by holding longer hair in place a la a beard comb-over.

Easy styling, by acting as a pomade for your beard.

Protects face and beard from the elements like wind, dry air, and.

While the market is teeming with do-all grooming products for men, it can be hard to pinpoint what’s hot, what’s not, and what fits your needs personally. A great balm that features natural, nourishing ingredients is a good place to begin.

Without further adieu, here are the best beard balms to get you started on your quest hirsute heroism.

Best Beard Balms

Honest Amish Beard Balm Leave-in Conditioner

Honest Amish beard balm is one of the best for your buck when it comes to beard maintenance products out there. So, if you’re a beginning beard balmer, Honest Amish is perhaps the best option in terms of getting the full experience and benefits from using a beard balm, without worrying about how much your wallet might suffer afterward.

The Roosevelt’s Redwood Beard Balm

This concoction from band-turned-grooming experts The Roosevelt’s gives off a perfect fall scent, blending the sweet calmness of amber and the masculine muskiness of clove. Their motto – “Don’t say balm on an airplane” – is as true as the effectiveness of this beard balm, which works wonders for strengthening and conditioning your beard, as well as the skin underneath. The result? A soft, tamable, and great smelling set of whiskers.

Northern Fir Beard Co. Beard Balm

Designed by an engineer using the scents of the Appalachian Mountains, Northern Fir Beard Co.’s beard balm takes the reins for you in providing tidy, refreshed, and replenished whiskers. Packed with their unique organic oil blend for additional soothing effects and a woodsy fragrance, this beard balm nourishes your skin and hair, smells great, and offers great sculpting abilities.

Hercules Beard Co. Mustache & Beard Balm

Lock in moisture and strengthen your facial hair with Hercules Beard Co.’s mustache and beard balm. Not only does it condition your skin and hair, but this chemical-free and hand-crafted blend also boasts shea butter and yellow beeswax for those of you looking for a little hold in your balm for a bold and brawny veneer.

Brothers Artisan Oil The Tamer Balm/Pomade

Brothers Artisan Oil makes a great beard balm-pomade fusion that is a go-to for giving long beards a workable, pliable hold that lasts. Not only does this help you control your beards stray hairs, this everyday pomade works just as well with styling the hair on top of your head, too.

Rocky Mountain Barber Balm

Smell like a fresh Rocky Mountain woodland with this eucalyptus and cedar wood-scented beard balm from Rocky Mountain Barber. Another great option for styling and taming long beards, this balm’s practicality is ideal because it tackles dry skin and beardruff without leaving behind any of that grease or oil that typically weighs your beard down.

The Ladies Man Badass Beard Balm

Made by some badass bearded veterans, The Ladies Man beard balm has a fresh citrusy scent that includes hints of both lemon and orange. It crosses every box off on our best beard balms checklist – tames unruly beards and ‘staches, fills in patchiness, hydrates – the whole shebang. But this light holding beard balm does more than just soften hair and stubble, it stimulates beard growth, cures itchiness, and is packed with what the brand claims are natural aphrodisiacs to boost virility.

Professor Fuzzworthy Beard Balm

The Australian-based Professor Fuzzworthy brand makes an awesome, waxy, leave-in conditioner for men that wrestle with sensitive skin, but still want maximum hold. Ingredients include organic leatherwood beeswax and Tasmanian Kunzea oil, among others. It exudes an invigorating woodsy scent and gives your beard a nice, shiny finish.

Arts Naturals Beard and Stache Balm

When you’re going with an Arts Naturals product, you know the all-natural ingredients are going give you the healthiest feel possible and a refreshed, polished, and professional appearance. Their beard balm strengthens and thickens your facial hair by hydrating the hair follicles and promoting healthy growth during use. The secret ingredient in this creation is mango butter, which boasts antioxidants and multi-vitamins that help seal split ends and prevent undesired patchiness. What’s even better? This balm is as affordable as they get.

Article originally published March 12, 2017. Last updated on October 24, 2018, to include more beard balm options.