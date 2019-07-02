5 Best Basketball Sneakers on Sale Now From NBA Superstars

Share

From LeBron James to James Harden, the top stars in the league are driving millions in sales for Nike, Adidas, and others — all while building off of the sneaker culture Michael Jordan established. Sneakers are where sports and fashion collide and these particular brands are the perfect example of such glorious harmony.

Here’s a list of signature sneakers from the league’s leaders that are available at a discounted price now.

Nike

LeBron James Sneakers

Arguably his best sneaker to date, new colorways of the LeBron 15’s were released into the market as recent as this summer. Even though they are relatively “new,” Nike has slashed prices to make room for LeBron’s next signature sneaker — the LeBron 16.

Kyrie Irving Sneakers

Sneaker enthusiasts have been having a lot of fun with Kyrie Irving’s cereal-themed sneakers. But if you care more about performance and price than fashion, you can get the same Kyrie 4 shoes (without the taste of Cinnamon Toast Crunch).

Paul George Sneakers

One of the lowest priced signature sneakers from Nike are Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George, the PG2’s. These shoes are available in some of the 6 colorways.

Air Jordan

Russell Westbrook Sneakers

Michael Jordan’s partnership with Nike transformed the entire sneaker industry as we knew it. Based off of their success, sneaker enthusiasts wait in long lines to purchase new editions, collect, trade, and resell sneakers — new or used — like a rare commodity.

The same fervor has yet to be replicated by any other player’s sneakers, especially those under the Jordan Brand like Russell Westbrook.

Adidas

James Harden Sneakers

In recent years, Adidas has stepped up its basketball sneaker game by adding all-star guards James Harden and Damian Lillard to their roster. Of course, it always helps when one of those guards becomes a the league’s MVP.

Both models — the Harden B/E X and the Harden Vol. 2 — come in a variety of colorways for matching any of your rec league jerseys.