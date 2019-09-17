Uncategorized Archives

The Best Bourbon-Based Sauces on the Market

Bourbon Barrel Foods Worcestershire Sauce

If you hadn’t already guessed, Louisville’s Bourbon Barrel Foods knows its stuff when it comes to the “bourbon plus other stuff” equation. Of the brand’s many sauces, the barrel-aged Worcestershire sauce is the most renowned. Not only do you get the piquant notes from the Worcestershire, but you also get the somewhat smokey, oaky notes of bourbon. Win-win.

Plochman’s Bourbon Mustard

Beer and brats go together, so why not bourbon and mustard? Plochman’s takes its spicy brown mustard and infuses it both bourbon and maple syrup to give it a sweet, rounded flavor. Hot pretzels (and hot dogs) will never be the same.

Brooklyn Brine Whiskey Sour Pickles

Brooklyn Brine didn’t fiddle around with aging in barrels. Instead, for the Whiskey Sour Pickles, the company simply dropped whiskey into the brine. Working with nearby Finge Lakes Distilling, Brooklyn Brine used McKenzie Rye Whiskey to spike pickles, imparting a smoky flavor in the process. The best part? Automatic pickle backs when you’re done with the pickles.

