It’s finally grilling season! Check out our roundup of some of the best grill accessories to make you the envy of the neighborhood and the master of the backyard barbecue.

Yukon Glory Magnetic Grill Tool Set

You will never have to worry about where you place your grilling tools with this clever set. A powerful magnet in each piece keeps your spatula, tongs, fork, and brush readily accessible.

Grillight 18” Spatula and Tongs

Don’t fear the sun setting on your barbecue session. Both the tongs and spatula in this high-tech (albeit pricey) set feature an integrated LED flashlight, which are waterproof and removable for battery replacement and cleaning.

Cuisinart Grilluminate Expanding LED Grill Light

If you need a little more illumination, you can extend your day with this expanding LED light. It attaches to most grill handles in seconds and, with the press of a button, nine bright LEDs light up the entire grill surface.

Grillmat

Who hasn’t struggled with grilling vegetables only to sacrifice some to the fire gods? Struggle no more. In addition to vegetables, the nonstick Grillmat is great for all grill-worthy foods — it even works for eggs and pancakes. Bonus: cleanup is a breeze.

Weber Rapidfire Chimney Starter

Yes, you can fire up your grill without any chemicals. The Weber Chimney Starter gets your heat going with some crumpled up newspaper and your charcoal. How’s that for instant satisfaction?

Outset Leather Grill Apron and Gloves

Protect your hands from the heat and your clothes from splatter with these products that are equally stylish and functional. Both the apron and the gloves come in black suede, if brown isn’t your favorite color. A heat-resistant mitt may also come in handy.

Cuisinart Sliding Skewers

Don’t fight the skewer. This dual prong system will keep your food secure while the sliding mechanism conveniently slips the contents to their desired location on your plate.

Brushtech BBQ Brush

This 16-inch brush is perfect for cleaning both the top and the sides of your grill grates. The design makes it so that you don’t have to worry about pesky bristles.

Yukon Glory Magnetic Paper Towel Holder

Spill some sauce? The powerful magnet on this holder attaches to any metal surface, keeps paper towels within easy reach.

Article originally published by Ann Binlot on June 24, 2015. Last update by Clay Abney on May 11, 2018.