The Manual
Uncategorized Archives

The Best Bacon Known to Man: 11 Tastiest Craft Brands

By and

Whether you eat it as a side for breakfast, pile it high on a BLT, mix it into a fat-washed cocktail or, hell, just eat it for eating’s sake, bacon is one of life’s greatest pleasures (as evident by its prominent role in The Manual podcast and in our lives in general). That mixture of salt, fat, and crunch is downright addicting, especially if you’re biting into a piece of top-notch, quality meat. These porcine delights are at the top of their game, so you’re getting the very best when you fry up a strip.

Then, once you’ve picked out your favorite brand of bacon (or done the democratic thing and ordered a little bit of everything), make sure to pick up this bacon cookbook so that you can really make the most of your bacon-filled life.

Benton’s

bacon bentons bacon
Benton's

Better known for the delicious hams they’ve made since 1947, Benton’s smokes all their meats in a small smoker out back of their facility in Tennessee. The hand-rubbed bacon is cured for weeks before undergoing 48 hours of smoke on each side for pig perfection.

Buffalo Gal

bacon buffalo gal
Buffalo Gal

Buffalo Gal produces some of the finest buffalo meat in the country — but right now we’re talking about bacon. The brand’s wild boar bacon is maple-smoked and has a rich, porky flavor with an earthy game quality. Plus, an overpopulation of wild boars in the American South causes tens of millions of dollars in agricultural damage per year, so frying up these strips is doing some good for the ecosystem.

Tender Belly

bacon tender belly bacon aerial
Tender Belly/Facebook

The heritage hogs used in the dry-cured bacon from Tender Belly are raised in Iowa free of hormones, antibiotics, and the use of farrowing or gestation crates. Happier hogs mean better bacon, especially if its smoked with cherry wood like this glorious stuff is. Don’t believe? Hear straight from the source.

Peregrino Ibérico de Bellota Bacon

bacon peregrino Ibrico de bellota
La Tienda

This melt-in-your-mouth bacon is made from acorn-fed Spanish Ibérico pork that’s hand-rubbed with salt and slow smoked over hickory in Kentucky. Ibérico pigs roam free in the dehasa forests of southwest Spain where they get plenty of exercise and nutrients from the antioxidant-rich acorn diet. Nutty, smoky, savory and sweet, the bacon from Peregrino Ibérico de Bellota Bacon is like an adventure for your palate.

Bill-E’s Small Batch Bacon

bacon bill es small batch bacon
Bill-E's Small Batch Bacon

Cutting corners isn’t something that Bill-E’s Small Batch Bacon does. Bill-E’s mouth-watering bacon starts with Berkshire Red and Chantilly White pigs raised on 25 Midwestern family farms. He then cures the bacon for eight days in pink salt and brown sugar for a meaty treat that makes our mouths water before it even hits the skillet. It took him three years to perfect the recipe, and now it’s available for carnivores everywhere to enjoy.

Allen Brothers

allen brothers bakers pepper bacon
Allen Brothers

Allen Brothers supplies some of the best steakhouses in the country, so you know you’re getting top-notch quality when you buy their meat. Their thick-sliced, English-style Bakers Back Bacon is cut from the loin and belly, so it’s leaner and meatier than some other brands. Allen Brothers uses sustainably-raised heritage pork from small family farms and cures it naturally without nitrates, so you can feel extra good about indulging in this bacon.

Vande Rose Farms

bacon vande rose farms bacon
Vande Rose Farms

The craftsmen at Iowa-based Vande Rose Farms slow-smoke their thick-cut bacon with brown sugar, salt, and pepper. But perhaps more importantly is what their family farm suppliers don’t use. The heritage breed Duroc hogs their bacon is made from aren’t given antibiotics or hormones and eat a vegetarian diet of corn and soybeans. Oh, and you won’t find any water or phosphates — cheater ingredients used to get the flavor of artisanal bacon — in these strips.

Snake River Farms

bacon snake river farms kurobota
Snake River Farms

Coming in both uncut (slab) and cut form, Snake River Farms Kurobuta bacon is lightly cured and made from 100 percent Berkshire pork belly and offers a wonderful amount of both marbling and meat. The Japanese term for the pig, Kurobuta, is akin to Kobe beef and indicates the high quality of the meat. We prefer the slab bacon as it allows us to customize the cuts that we need, from slices for burgers and sandwiches to thick cubes for soups and other dishes.

North Country Smokehouse

bacon north country smokehouse bacon
North Country Smokehouse

Made by one of the last family-run smokehouses in the country, North Country Smokehouse bacon is a farmhouse-style bacon that is first cured in real maple syrup and spices before being smoked over Applewood and Cherrywood to create a rich, rustic flavor. North Country uses antibiotic-free pork and eschews preservatives and nitrites. Our pick is their thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon.

Niman Ranch

bacon niman ranch pepper bacon
Niman Ranch

A leader in both sustainable and humane agriculture, Niman Ranch has been producing meat used by a veritable who’s who of chefs since the 1970s. Their pork products are fed a 100 percent vegetarian diet and are free of hormones and antibiotics. While they do a dry-cured Applewood smoked bacon, our favorite is the uncured pepper bacon, which is the perfect amount of smoky and spicy.

Broadbent’s

bacon broadbents bacon
Broadbent's/Facebook

Known primarily for their country hams (which they’ve been producing since 1909), Kentucky-based Broadbent’s also makes some damn good bacon. We opt for their hickory smoked bacon, which is dry-cured and slow-aged. One thing we also like about Broadbent is they offer “Bargain bacon packs,” which feature fatter cuts of bacon from end slices and irregular cuts at a lower price.

Article originally published April 13, 2017. Last updated by Sam Slaughter in November 2018.

Don't Miss

19 Classic Books Every Man Should Read (or Re-Read)
Up Next

Sun, Sand, and Suds: Here are Some of the Best Coastal Breweries
kiehls new anti aging skincare line will turn back the hands of time kiehlslede
Grooming

Kiehl’s new anti-Aging Skincare for Men Will Turn Back Time

Sweet jars of youth.
Posted By Katie Dickens
backcountry zzzs the five best sleeping bags of 2016 2
Outdoors

Backcountry Zzz’s: The Five Best Sleeping Bags of 2016

We've tested this year's sleeping bags everywhere from spring road trips to off-trail excursions, and found the very best sleeping bags for any wilderness adventure.
Posted By Austin Parker
stay in control with these oil free moisturizers feature
Grooming

Stay In Control With These Oil Free Moisturizers

Hydrate, nourish and protect your skin while getting rid of the shine with these oil control moisturizers.
Posted By Jennifer Ryan Jones
5 new ways to stay shine free this summer mattefeat 2
Grooming

5 New Ways to Stay Shine-Free This Summer

Talking to you, slick.
Posted By Katie Dickens
flirt, pick-up lines
Uncategorized Archives

Upgrade your Game and Eliminate these Bad Pick-Up Lines from your Flirting Repertoire

Revamp your repertoire and rid yourself of these real-life bad pick-up lines, as told to The Manual by the Digital Trends staff.
Posted By Chase McPeak
Best travel sunscreen 2016
Grooming

6 Stashable SPFs that You Can Take with You

Always use protection.
Posted By Katie Dickens
dominican republic
Outdoors

The Wild Side of the Dominican Republic    

Looking for a mid-winter getaway but can’t fathom the notion of another all-inclusive resort, instead, consider a trip to Jarabacoa and take a walk on the wild side of the Dominican Republic.
Posted By Clay Abney
clarins
Grooming

Clarins Rolls Out New Clarins Men Skincare Line

The French Know Skincare.
Posted By Chase McPeak
How to Detox without Dieting
Grooming

How to Detox from Head-to-Toe

Repent for your summer sins.
Posted By Katie Dickens
Red Wing heritage Boots
Fashion & Style

Red Wing Boots in Mossy Oak Camo Definitely Don’t Blend in on the Streets

Stick out in the city crowd with camouflage.
Posted By Zach Middleton
The Wristwatch Handbook
Uncategorized Archives

The Definitive Guidebook to Watches is Here

This is not an average book about watches. “Comprehensive” is an understatement.
Posted By Geoff Nudelman
up your armpit game with fancy deodorant deo2
Grooming

Up Your Armpit Game With Fancy Deodorant

Because no one wants to be the smelly guy.
Posted By Katie Dickens
Trinova Waterless Wash and Wax feature
Uncategorized Archives

Get an Amazing At-Home Auto-Detail with TriNova’s Waterless Car Wash

A line of cleaners that won't break the bank.
Posted By Geoff Nudelman
Carmel-California-photo-by-Matt-Payne
Travel

The Best Places to Eat, Play, & Stay in Carmel, California

Carmel is often a hub or stopping point rather than a destination in and of itself. This should no longer be the case.
Posted By Matt Payne