The Manual
Uncategorized Archives

5 Best Backpacking Tents for Your Next Adventure

Ross Collicutt
By

These are the best new products from both camps.

MSR Hubba Tour 2

MSR Hubba Tour 2

When your tent is your home for a week- or even year-long trip, it better be comfortable. The new Hubba Tour series from MSR is redefining the backpacking tent label. Inside is a roomy 32 square feet so you can stretch out and avoid snoring in your tent mates ear. Outside, an enormous 25-square-foot vestibule shed with a protected floor can house all your gear. The waterproof rainfly with a new Xtreme Shield coating is attached to the tent body, so even when it’s raining sideways, the inside stays dry. The two-person Hubba Tour 2 is 4.81 pounds, but you can also find a one-person and three-person option.

Mountainsmith Vasquez Peak 2

If you don’t want extra space (and weight), try the two-person Vasquez Peak from Mountainsmith. Two poles keep the tent tall and the sides steep for 42 inches of headroom inside. Reflective tie-down points and guide lines show you the danger spots in the dark. Hit the trail with a weight of 4.44 pounds, or just 3.13 pounds without the mesh body in the Fast Fly setup.

Mountain Hardwear Vision 3 Tent

mountain hardwear vision 3

The Vision 3 is a new 5.44-pound tent from Mountain Hardwear. Two poles and two doors wrap 37.5 square feet inside. Four mesh pockets store your gear. Set-up is fast with color-coded poles and webbing. The Vision gets it’s name from the great views you’ll see. The fly rolls back half-way to give you uninhibited views of the stars and mountains. If the weather rolls in, it’s quick to roll back down to full waterproof mode.

Tarptent Notch Li

With a super-strong, light dyneema fly and space for one person inside, the Notch Li weighs only 20 oz. Saving weight everywhere, the Notch Li doesn’t come with poles, opting for a setup with trekking poles instead. Two doors with vestibules give you lots of gear storage close at hand. Set up the mesh body under the fly in bad weather and hop into the waterproof bathtub bottom.  Fun fact: the Notch Li could fit entirely inside our next heavy-duty option, the Nemo Chogori.

Nemo Chogori Mountaineering Tent

Nemo Chogori Mountaineering Tent

Nemo likes to do things differently. They’re not content with making new products the same way as everyone else. The burly four-season Chogori will take whatever wind or snow you throw at it. Set up in half the time and save 25 percent of the weight due to  the integrated fly and external pole structure. Great ventilation and fabrics completely free of toxic fire retardants let you breath easy if you’re holed up during a storm. Forty square feet inside the tent and 11.7 in the  vestibule let you move around. If that’s not enough room, link two together to make a mega-snow-shelter.

Don't Miss

19 Classic Books Every Man Should Read (or Re-Read)
Up Next

The Best Travel and Adventure Documentaries on Netflix Right Now
kiehls new anti aging skincare line will turn back the hands of time kiehlslede
Grooming

Kiehl’s new anti-Aging Skincare for Men Will Turn Back Time

Sweet jars of youth.
Posted By Katie Dickens
backcountry zzzs the five best sleeping bags of 2016 2
Outdoors

Backcountry Zzz’s: The Five Best Sleeping Bags of 2016

We've tested this year's sleeping bags everywhere from spring road trips to off-trail excursions, and found the very best sleeping bags for any wilderness adventure.
Posted By Austin Parker
stay in control with these oil free moisturizers feature
Grooming

Stay In Control With These Oil Free Moisturizers

Hydrate, nourish and protect your skin while getting rid of the shine with these oil control moisturizers.
Posted By Jennifer Ryan Jones
5 new ways to stay shine free this summer mattefeat 2
Grooming

5 New Ways to Stay Shine-Free This Summer

Talking to you, slick.
Posted By Katie Dickens
flirt, pick-up lines
Uncategorized Archives

Upgrade your Game and Eliminate these Bad Pick-Up Lines from your Flirting Repertoire

Revamp your repertoire and rid yourself of these real-life bad pick-up lines, as told to The Manual by the Digital Trends staff.
Posted By Chase McPeak
Best travel sunscreen 2016
Grooming

6 Stashable SPFs that You Can Take with You

Always use protection.
Posted By Katie Dickens
dominican republic
Outdoors

The Wild Side of the Dominican Republic    

Looking for a mid-winter getaway but can’t fathom the notion of another all-inclusive resort, instead, consider a trip to Jarabacoa and take a walk on the wild side of the Dominican Republic.
Posted By Clay Abney
clarins
Grooming

Clarins Rolls Out New Clarins Men Skincare Line

The French Know Skincare.
Posted By Chase McPeak
How to Detox without Dieting
Grooming

How to Detox from Head-to-Toe

Repent for your summer sins.
Posted By Katie Dickens
Red Wing heritage Boots
Fashion & Style

Red Wing Boots in Mossy Oak Camo Definitely Don’t Blend in on the Streets

Stick out in the city crowd with camouflage.
Posted By Zach Middleton
The Wristwatch Handbook
Uncategorized Archives

The Definitive Guidebook to Watches is Here

This is not an average book about watches. “Comprehensive” is an understatement.
Posted By Geoff Nudelman
up your armpit game with fancy deodorant deo2
Grooming

Up Your Armpit Game With Fancy Deodorant

Because no one wants to be the smelly guy.
Posted By Katie Dickens
Trinova Waterless Wash and Wax feature
Uncategorized Archives

Get an Amazing At-Home Auto-Detail with TriNova’s Waterless Car Wash

A line of cleaners that won't break the bank.
Posted By Geoff Nudelman
Carmel-California-photo-by-Matt-Payne
Travel

The Best Places to Eat, Play, & Stay in Carmel, California

Carmel is often a hub or stopping point rather than a destination in and of itself. This should no longer be the case.
Posted By Matt Payne