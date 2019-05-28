Share

Aftershave Splash vs. Aftershave Balm

Before we get started, we thought we’d point out the differences between aftershave splash and aftershave balm. Aftershave splash is an antiseptic that has a lingering scent, while aftershave balm is a hydrating lotion with a mild scent that typically goes away soon after application. Since aftershave splashes are usually alcohol-based astringents, they tighten and dry out the skin. If you’re prone to nicks and your skin tends to dry out after shaving, you’re better off going with a nice, hydrating balm.

Balms are very simple to use. Once you’re finished shaving, rinse off the remaining shaving cream and splash your face with cold water. Use a towel to pat your face dry, then apply a small dab of aftershave balm. (Depending on the thickness of the product, you can use anywhere from a pea-sized amount to a quarter-sized quantity.) Gently massage into your skin. The whole process takes mere seconds and can make the difference between a smooth, high-quality shave and one rife with red bumps and razor burn. Finding your personal best aftershave balm is definitely a worthwhile process.

Best Aftershave Balm

Nivea Men Sensitive Post Shave Balm

If you’re looking for something affordable and unpretentious, Nivea’s Sensitive Post Shave Balm is a great way to go. It may not have all the fancy ingredients and scents of other products, but it’s one of the highest-rated aftershave balms, so that’s something. This baby comes with vitamin E, provitamin B5, and chamomile extract for excellent soothing properties. The Nivea Men Sensitive Post Shave Balm is a winner of The Manual Grooming Awards.

Other Great Aftershave Balms

Proraso After Shave Balm

Professional barber Calen Koenig swears by Proraso for use with a straight razor. Proraso’s balms have no alcohol, no parabens, no silicons, no mineral oil, and no artificial colors. What do they have? A lot of great natural ingredients that are excellent for promoting healthy skin. Proraso balm is available in three colors: blue, green, and white. Blue has aloe vera and licorice extract, green has a fresh minty scent, and white has notes of oatmeal, green tea, and thyme.

Baxter of California After Shave Balm

This aftershave balm combines the eye-opening freshness of tea tree oil and the cooling power of aloe vera. Glycerin (which moisturizes) and allantoin (a compound that combats redness and irritation) round out Baxter’s outstanding healing profile. This aftershave balm is free of alcohol and thus avoids causing your skin to dry out.

The Art of Shaving After-Shave Balm

When you shave, you partially remove a layer of skin. To prevent redness, burning, and painful bumps, it’s a good idea to reach for a nice aftershave balm. The Art of Shaving balm lives up to its grand name. It’s free of alcohol and synthetic dyes but rich with grape seed extract and shea butter. When it comes to soothing your face, this balm is more than up to the task.