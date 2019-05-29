Share

You can treat random eruptions — without drying out the rest of your skin — by using a concentrated acne spot treatment. It will go to work directly on the acne-causing bacteria to bring down bumps fast. Try these zit zappers and you’ll be back to your perfect self in no time.

Best Acne Spot Treatment

Mighty Patch

Mighty Patch takes the top spot due to its extreme ease of use. You’ll know when it’s done working because the patch turns white (from all that bacteria that was just in your face). Extremely sticky, the Mighty Patch has staying power and can easily be worn overnight for a blemish-free tomorrow, which is why it’s a winner of The Manual Grooming Awards.

Other Great Acne Spot Treatments

Murad Rapid Relief Acne Spot Treatment

This invisible gel can shrink a pimple in just four hours. Wake up with a zit? No problem. Apply this speedy spot treatment and it could be gone by lunchtime. Murad Rapid Relief Acne Spot Treatment was the winner of last year’s Grooming Awards.

Malin+Goetz Acne Treatment Nighttime

This overnight pimple treatment is pretty damn powerful. It goes on a bit different than the other lotions. Don’t shake to mix it. Instead, dip a cotton swab into the sediment at the bottom of the jar. Apply directly to the pimple. No rubbing. Just let it work as you catch some Zs.

Neutrogena On-the-Spot Acne Treatment

Benzoyl peroxide is an extremely effective ingredient used in most acne treatments. It really works. However, a high dose can irritate and dry out your skin, causing redness and inflammation. Best of all, you can find it right in your local drugstore at a great price.

Evolution Man Conceal and Treat

If you have a big date and a big pimple, try hiding the zit with this concealer. Don’t get nervous — we’re not suggesting that you apply a full face of man makeup. Try a shade a drop darker than your actual skin tone and conceal while you heal.

Clean and Clear Advantage Acne Spot Treatment

Because you want this zit gone yesterday, this gel works fast to dissolve the oil gunking up your pores.

Article updated by Chase McPeak on March 25, 2019.