Uncategorized Archives

You probably have childhood memories of using an outrageously foamy 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner that most likely featured a cloying aroma and came housed in an unwieldy, super-sized bottle. Today, this category still exists, but in a more upmarket, less chemical-y, and nicer-smelling iteration.

In the past, these multitaskers did an adequate job of cleaning hair thanks to the aforementioned harsh cleansing agents but fell short when it came to conditioning. The new class actually fulfills both steps, leaving hair feeling thoroughly free of dirt and build-up as well as soft and manageable.

Jack Black Double Header Shampoo + Conditioner
best 2 in 1 shampoo and conditioner jack black
Perfect for dry or flaky scalps, this coconut oil and kelp-powered formula washes away grease and product build-up while untangling and imparting moisture. Plus, creatine strengthens breakage-prone strands.
Kiehl’s Nourishing Shampoo + Conditioner
best 2 in 1 shampoo and conditioner kiehl s
A vast improvement on the original category’s cheap fragrance, this one leaves hair and scalp clean, nourished, and smelling of a woodsy blend of cedar, sandalwood, and eucalyptus essential oils.
Every Man Jack 2-in-1 Daily Shampoo + Conditioner
best 2 in 1 shampoo and conditioner every man jack
To achieve the foam party level of lather some people prefer, this multitasker uses coconut-derived surfactants rather than controversial sulfates.
Duke Cannon News Anchor 2-in-1 Hair Wash
best 2 in 1 shampoo and conditioner duke cannon tea trea oil

A morning wake up call in a bottle, this stimulating formula gets you going pre-coffee with a bracing combination of tea tree oil and menthol. Duke Cannon also says it will help you achieve “news anchor thick hair,” so that’s a bonus.

Dove Men+Care 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner
best 2 in 1 shampoo and conditioner dove men care

One of the more affordable options on this list, the 2-in-1 concoction from Dove is designed specifically for men with fine or thinning hair. A powerful combo of caffeine and menthol helps to strengthen hair, revitalize shine, and moisturize tired follicles with ease.

American Crew 3-in-1
best 2 in 1 shampoo and conditioner american crew

Okay, so technically not a 2-in-1 (since it can also be used as a body wash), but we’re still big fans of this American Crew product. Why? It packs one hell of a reinvigorating punch thanks to its use of both sage leaf extract and citric acid. Great for a morning shower or post-gym cleanse, this shampoo/conditioner is sure to become a bathroom favorite.

MITCH Double Hitter
best 2 in 1 shampoo and conditioner mitch

The Double Hitter from Paul Mitchell features a paraben-free and 100 percent vegan blend of oils and extracts aimed at moisturizing and cleaning your hair to perfection. Notable for its light finish, this 2-in-1 beauty leaves behind a fresh feeling without any sticky residue.

Suave 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner
best 2 in 1 shampoo and conditioner suave

An old standby, the Suave 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner does a great job of re-energizing hair while also untangling any knots or kinks. This mixture, in particular, is fantastic for guys with dandruff as its formula soothes and moisturizes all the way from the root to the ends of your follicles.

Article originally published October 27, 2017. Las updated by Cody Gohl on October 23, 2018.

