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Vinyl Room opens at Mandalay Bay: New rooftop hi-fi lounge with strip views

Las Vegas gets a new vinyl-fueled lounge destination

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Mandalay Bay vinyl Room
Mandalay Bay

Inspired by 1970s Japanese listening lounges, the new music-driven lounge, Vinyl Room, is now open on the rooftop of Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. From Live Nation and MGM, this acoustic themed space pairs amazing Las Vegas strip views with hi-fidelity sound and thousands of vinyl records and memorabilia spotlighting the music history of Las Vegas. Of course, a lounge would not be complete without stellar food and drinks. Guests visiting Vinyl Room can order a variety of Asian-inspired light bites/shareable plates like sushi tots and chili crunch wings, along with signatures mains like Kobe Beef served in a traditional Japanese donabe and a 42-ounce Waygu tomahawk steak. Craft cocktails will include music-inspired drinks like Smoke on the Water and House of the Rising Sun.

Reservations are now open on OpenTable for Vinyl Room and membership is also available and includes entry to the 33 Members Room, members-only events, Las Vegas concert ticket access, and more. Vinyl Room is open to host special events and is accepting bookings From magic hour to late-night entertainment, the Vinyl Room will define itself through iconic cocktails inspired by iconic songs like rum-based Golden Years and vodka-based House of the Rising Sun, plus a menu that emphasizes bold, Asian flavors. Vinyl Room welcomes guests nightly from 3 p.m. to close.

Crab Dumping
Vinyl Room

The total space is about 15,000 square feet, featuring three main spaces, including the 78 Lounge, the 45 Dining Room and the exclusive 33 Members Room. Vinyl Room draws inspiration from Japanese high-fidelity listening lounges of the 1970s. Designed by Blueprint Studio, the space is designed to be especially immersive, starting with music at the core of every design element. The thoughtfully-layered in design features a dining and cocktail program that is intended to complement, rather than compete with the music itself.

Vinyl Room
Vinyl Room

Inside the Vinyl Room, there are nearly 5,000 records — many by artists who have performed in Las Vegas, alongside signed albums, vintage audio equipment and rare music memorabilia, connecting the venue to the city’s rich entertainment legacy. A custom wheatpaste poster wall by Memphis-based papermaker Colleen Couch pays tribute to decades of Las Vegas performances, drawing on a longstanding music-culture tradition of turning walls into living archives.

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a Features Writer at The Manual, where she specializes in food, beverage, and travel content. She focuses on weaving… Read Full Bio
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