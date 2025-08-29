Want a European vacation vibe without leaving the U.S.? Start here

Craving the charm of Europe or the flavor of a faraway getaway, but don’t want the hassle of a long-haul flight? Travel expert, Fiorella Yriberry of RVshare, says domestic “destination dupes” are trending, delivering international flair without a passport required.

Yriberry is a content marketing specialist and full-time nomad who has traveled to 40+ states and visited 35+ national parks. Per Yriberry, destinations like New Orleans and Savannah can provide that “faraway” feel for your next vacation, all while remaining at home. To learn more about these destination dupes, I chatted with Yriberry to dive into this rising travel trend.

Why destination dupes are trending

Before the “where”, Yriberry first explains the “why” behind destination dupes. In the context of travel, international dupes are domestic locations that closely resemble well-known international destinations. In the context of travel, they serve as accessible stand-ins for global hotspots, offering travelers a taste of international fare without a passport or a long flight.

Recommended Videos

“These ‘dupes’ can range from towns with European-inspired architecture and regions that carry cultural legacies from immigrants, to places that mimic famous landscapes or cultural experiences abroad,” Yriberry says.

“International dupes are trending because they offer travelers a glimpse into the charm and cultural vibe of popular destinations without the complexity of international travel. Domestic alternatives are highly appealing for travelers planning last-minute vacations and those who want to discover hidden gems to get away from the crowds. More and more travelers seek unique and immersive experiences that are easy to book and enjoy, making international dupes the best answer,” she shares.

In addition, the convenience of domestic dupes is also a top factor, requiring shorter travel times and less complex planning. For those traveling with pets, domestic travel tends to be far easier than international travel. Families with young children may also prefer the ease factor of domestic trips.

Where and how to visit domestic travel dupes

Yriberry says travelers who are visiting dupe destinations should immerse themselves in the experience, seeking out cultural experiences unique to each destination.

“Eat authentic foods, attend themed festivals or events, visit museums and art galleries related to the culture, and spend some time learning about the history of the location,” she says. “Choose accommodations styled after the original destination’s architecture, adapt local customs, and dress the part. Being curious and open to new experiences will make the trip feel international.”

Little Switzerland, NC

Yriberry says one popular option for travel dupes recently is Little Switzerland, NC. Little Switzerland offers a mountain escape reminiscent of the Swiss Alps, perfect for those seeking outdoor and adventure-based travel.

“Little Switzerland, NC, captures the charm of the Swiss Alps through its combination of mountain scenery, cozy village atmosphere, and European-inspired architecture. This mini mountain retreat is surrounded by sweeping Blue Ridge vistas that transport you to Europe,” she shares.

New Orleans, LA

New Orleans offers a cultural fusion of French and Spanish colonial roots, ideal for travelers who enjoy food and culture-based travel. New Orleans blends French, Spanish, African, and Caribbean influences in its architecture, cuisine, music, and festivals.

“Celebrations like Mardi Gras highlight this mix, making the city a vibrant, multicultural experience that feels both international and uniquely American,” she shares.

Savannah, GA

Towns like Savannah, GA, evoke a European vibe with its blend of historic architecture, charming streetscapes, and inviting outdoor spaces. Savannah is home to many top landmarks like the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, which rivals the grandeur of European cathedrals, and buildings like the Georgia Historical Society showcase timeless architectural elegance.

“The city’s leafy parks, shaded by moss-draped oaks, offer the same leisurely outdoor gathering spaces found in many European cities. Strolling past street-side cafes and indulging in local treats from spots like River Street Sweets adds to the old-world charm. All these elements together create an atmosphere that feels distinctly Southern and unmistakably European.”

Helen, GA

Craving a mountain town feel for your next trip? Helen, GA, channels Bavarian charm through its alpine-inspired architecture, cobblestone-style streets, and the irresistible aromas of fresh-baked pretzels and authentic German fare.

“This alpine village of Georgia feels like stepping into a mountain town in southern Germany, complete with German bakeries, beer gardens, and festive decor,” says Yriberry.

Tips for capturing the “far-away” feel at home

Part of your experience traveling to these dupes is getting in the right mindset for your trip. To do this, Yriberry recommends starting by identifying what you’re most interested in about specific international destinations. Is it a food-based trip you seek, a culture-focused trip, etc? Once you hone in on what you want out of the trip, you can then search for U.S. destinations that highlight those specific qualities.

“Build your itinerary to highlight experiences around that interest: take a local cooking class, attend a regional festival, or book a stay in accommodations that mirror the style of the international destination,” she recommends.