10 under-the-radar destinations travelers should visit in 2027

Intrepid Travel just unveiled its 2027 Not Hot List , an annual list of destinations designed to encourage travelers to make better choices that benefit local communities and help ease pressure on overcrowded places. As you plan your 2027 travels, these under-the-radar destinations are worth checking out. Travelers are encouraged to explore lesser-known destinations and go beyond crowded parks and islands to support Indigenous tourism and community-led development.

The list showcases destinations that offer compelling alternatives to some of travel’s most popular experiences. Kenya’s Samburu National Reserve, for example, represents a nationwide effort to combat overtourism in some of East Africa’s busiest national parks. Chile’s Carretera Austral provides an alternative to some of the well-trodden routes of Patagonia.

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“If we want tourism to continue to be a force for good, we need to constantly rethink how and where we travel. The Not Hot List isn’t just about surfacing lesser-known places; it aims to shift the conversation and help travelers to discover new destinations where their visit can make a meaningful contribution to local communities and economies.”

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