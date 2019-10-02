Modern air travel is just ugly unless you or your company are prepared to ante up the big bucks for a first-class ticket, cramped seats, expensive food and drink, and pay-to-play Wi-Fi and movies are the airlines’ special souvenir gift to you. Don’t get us started on the extra weight and baggage fees that start mounting up from practically the moment you step into the airport. Then, of course, there are the long security lines.

Obviously, there are a few things that you can do to shorten the process, maintain your dignity, and cool your temper. Keep your identification and boarding pass close at hand, wear comfortable shoes and socks, and make sure those toiletries are all in TSA-certified sizes and a clear bag.

Trust us on this: bring your go-to grooming products with you in your carry-on. Don’t risk your best hair product, beard oil, or moisturizer getting sent to a different airport with your suitcase. It’s also very convenient when you need to scrub-up a little on the plane when you’re headed from a pre-dawn flight right into a business meeting.

A lot of grooming companies have made traveling life easier by offering pre-packaged, TSA-approved products available in easy-to-order kits so you don’t have to spend time squeezing your everyday shampoo into a smaller bottle or remember to grab that moisturizer you swiped from your last luxury hotel stay. Below are the best TSA-approved toiletry bags for men.

But first, a word of caution: Do not try a whole new product range or brand on a trip. This is not the moment to find out that you break out into a rash from a moisturizer or get an itchy scalp from an untested conditioner.

Baxter of California Jet Set Bundle

Baxter’s offering includes the basics. The daily shampoo and conditioner include wheat protein and vitamin E to repair and cleanse without drying. Coconut extract helps healthy hair growth and prevents dry scalp, while invigorating mint stimulates and leaves hair smelling fresh. The sulfate-free, daily face wash (aloe and allantoin will help hydrate your skin, while caffeine refreshes) also work as a great beard wash! Finally, the deodorant is healthfully aluminum-free and includes ingredients that detox and condition the skin while nixing odor-causing bacteria, all with a light, herby scent. The Baxter bundle includes its own navy dopp bag.

MenScience Androceuticals Travel Kit

Who says you can’t take it with you? If you’re planning a longer trip and want to stick with a good grooming regime on the road, pack MenScience’s Travel Kit. There are 10 quality products to keep you handsome and hydrated, including shave cream, face wash, face lotion, after-shave, shampoo, deodorant, lip balm, sleep mask, earplugs, and a travel bag.

Aesop Montreal City Kit

Aesop offers a collection of plant-based travel grooming kits, but our favorite is the cool-weather designed Montreal City Kit. It’s filled to the brim with practical everyday travel necessities, including the brand’s classic shampoo and conditioner, as well as a soothing geranium leaf body balm and body cleanser. And don’t worry, Aesop has your skincare covered, too. The kit is equipped with a nourishing face cleanser, an equilibrium balancing face toner, a rose lip cream, and its hydrating face cream and blue chamomile masque.

Alder New York Everyday Skincare Travel Set

It’s a shame when you’re traveling by air and have to leave your go-to products at home. Now, you don’t have to. Alder New York makes some of our favorite skincare essentials and the men’s travel set includes everything you need to refresh and hydrate your skin on the road, including its collagen-boosting face cleanser; a powerful rosemary-, willow bark-, and vitamin B3-infused face serum; and a lightweight conditioning moisturizer for all-day protection.

Murdock London Great Bearded Expectations

Murdock London delivers a variety of Charles Dickens-inspired travel kits and this one tailored for the personal growth and development of your beard — nickname it Pip if you must. This kit comes filled with refreshing essentials such as a quince and oakmoss shampoo, a black tea body wash, the brand’s coveted beard moisturizer, and a lightweight sea salt spray for added hair control. The English gentlemen also throw in its subtle yet invigorating black tea Cologne.

If you’re a clean-faced fellow, we also love Murdock London’s A Gentleman of Two Cities travel kit which includes a textured paste in place of the beard moisturizer. You’ll just have to keep an eye on it, as it’s currently unavailable.

The Art of Shaving Bergamot Neroli Travel Shaving Kit

The Art of Shaving vends a fantastic collection of TSA-approved travel kits and right now it’s offering an even better grab with shaving kits that include a Morris five-blade razor for a fraction of the price. On top of that, each kit is filled with the essentials you need for keeping a managed mane while on the road: a pre-shave oil, shave cream, after-shave balm, and a travel-sized genuine badger shaving brush.

Sea to Summit Traveling Light Toiletry Bag

Let’s face it: Sometimes you have all your needs met by the products you have sitting on your bathroom counter at home. If that’s the case, Sea to Summit offers an innovative and lightweight quart-sized zip-top pouch that’s equipped with six empty leak-proof bottles so you can bring all your favorite grooming essentials with you on the plane. The pouch is also see-through, so it makes the checkpoint experience easier for both you and TSA officers.

Stuart & Lau Toiletry Kit

If you’re an avid traveler, whether it be for fun or for business, you know that staying organized is priority number one. Stuart & Lau offers a durable toiletry kit that maximizes storage, organization, and easy access. Finished with a rubberized, easy-to-clean lining, this versatile kit includes a toothbrush sleeve, as well as a TSA-friendly, waterproof “wet bag” for liquids and gels.

Wild & Wolf Shoe Shine Kit

Why pay for a shoe polish in the airport when you can bring your own arsenal of shoe-shining tools? Wild & Wolf ‘s TSA-friendly kit is equipped with everything you need to keep your shoes spiffy on the go. It includes two sleek wooden brushes, a neutral and black polish for versatility, and a cleaning cloth, all housed in a sophisticated faux leather and canvas case.

Wild & Wolf also offers an affordable, no-frill, Flight-Ready Kit for your body grooming needs.

Article originally published by John Jones on November 20, 2018. Last updated by Bryan Holt to reflect product availability.

