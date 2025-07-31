 Skip to main content
This is the top hotel room amenity guests want in 2025, study finds

Smart TVs are now the top amenity hotel guests demand

By
Hotel room
tianya1223 / Pixabay

Turns out, when it comes to hotel stays in 2025, it’s all about the screen time.

According to the newly released J.D. Power 2025 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index (NAGSI) Study℠, the hotel room MVP isn’t the mini bar, the pillow menu, or even a soaking tub, it’s the smart TV.

In a dramatic shift from 2019, 40% of guests now say a smart TV or the ability to stream their own entertainment is a “need to have,” not just a nice perk. That’s nearly double the 21% who felt that way just a few years ago. And hotels are catching on: nearly 72% of rooms now include smart TVs, up from just 39% in 2019, and 60% of guests actually use them during their stay.

It’s not just about binge-watching your favorite show in bed, though. Guests are feeling better overall about the value they get from hotels, and a big part of that is tied to improved rooms. Think cleaner spaces, comfier beds, better lighting, refreshed décor, and, yes, better bathroom fixtures. Even small upgrades made a difference in guest satisfaction scores.

Meanwhile, travelers who use their hotel’s mobile app are having a noticeably smoother experience. In fact, those with the app downloaded scored 68 points higher on the satisfaction scale than those who didn’t. 

Other findings

A hand opening a hotel room door with the room interior in the background
Pixabay / Pexels

The study didn’t just spotlight the rise of the smart TV, it also revealed which hotel brands are leading the pack when it comes to keeping guests happy.

Here are the top-ranking brands in each hotel segment:

  • Luxury: The Ritz-Carlton (779)
  • Upper Upscale: Omni Hotels & Resorts (731)
  • Upscale: Drury Hotels (738)
  • Upscale Extended Stay: Hyatt House (705)
  • Upper Midscale: Hampton by Hilton (694)
  • Upper Midscale/Midscale Extended Stay: Home2 Suites by Hilton (711)
  • Midscale: Tru by Hilton (723) 
  • Economy: Microtel by Wyndham (619)
  • Economy Extended Stay: WoodSpring Suites (600)
