These are the top 100 hotel restaurants in the U.S., says new list

Dining is driving travel decisions more than ever, and OpenTable and KAYAK have taken note. With nearly half of Americans booking trips around restaurant visits, the two platforms have teamed up to release their first-ever list of the Top 100 Hotel Restaurants in the U.S., spotlighting the places where exceptional stays meet unforgettable meals.
“Travelers aren’t just asking ‘Where should I go?’ – they’re asking ‘What’s on the menu when I get there?’” said Kate Williams, Chief Communications Officer at KAYAK. “Great dining experiences are an essential part of today’s travel itineraries and hotels are rising to the occasion.”
Read on to see which spots made the list.
The top 100 restaurants in the U.S.: The full list
Arizona
- Different Pointe of View – Phoenix, AZ
- J&G Steakhouse Scottsdale at The Phoenician – Scottsdale, AZ
California
- Addison by William Bradley – San Diego, CA
- Calabra at Santa Monica Proper – Santa Monica, CA
- CUT by Wolfgang Puck at Beverly Wilshire – Beverly Hills, CA
- mar’sel at Terranea Resort – Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
- Mikado at Desert Springs JW Marriott – Palm Desert, CA
- Rise Rooftop Lounge – Anaheim, CA
- Sierra Mar – Post Ranch Inn – Big Sur, CA
- Sky Room – Long Beach, CA
- Splashes at Surf & Sand Resort – Laguna Beach, CA
- The Pony Room – Rancho Santa Fe, CA
- The Restaurant at Ponte – Temecula, CA
- The Rooftop at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills – Beverly Hills, CA
- The Tower Bar – West Hollywood, CA
Colorado
- EDGE Restaurant & Bar – Denver, CO
- Tavernetta Vail – Vail, CO
- Wildflower – Denver – Denver, CO
Washington D.C.
- Bourbon Steak – Four Seasons Washington DC – Washington, DC
- The Bazaar by José Andrés – DC – Washington, DC
Florida
- A Land Remembered at Rosen Shingle Creek – Orlando, FL
- Akira Back- The Ray Hotel – Delray Beach, FL
- BACÁN – Orlando, FL
- Bull & Bear Steakhouse – Orlando, FL
- Cafe Marquesa – Key West, FL
- Capa at Four Seasons Orlando – Golden Oak, FL
- Epilogue – Golden Oak, FL
- Gianni’s at the Former Versace Mansion – Miami Beach, FL
- Henry’s Palm Beach – Palm Beach, FL
- Il Mulino New York – Sunny Isles Beach – Miami Beach, FL
- Knife & Spoon – Orlando, FL
- Lido Restaurant at The Surf Club – Surfside, FL
- Lilac – Tampa, FL
- Limonada Bar + Brunch – Miami Beach, FL
- Nami – Orlando, FL
- Palace – Miami Beach, FL
- Ravello at Four Seasons Orlando – Lake Buena Vista, FL
- Stirrups at World Equestrian Center – Ocala, FL
- Steak 954 at the W Fort Lauderdale – Fort Lauderdale, FL
- The Grill – The Ritz-Carlton, Naples – Naples, FL
- The Roof at Esmé – Miami Beach, FL
Georgia
- Polaris – Atlanta, GA
Hawaii
- Beachhouse – Moana Surfrider – Honolulu, HI
- CanoeHouse – Kamuela, HI
- DUO – Steak & Seafood – Wailea, HI
- Ferraro’s Restaurant & Bar – Wailea, HI
- Hualani’s – Lihue, HI
- Mina’s Fish House – Kapolei, HI
- NOE ITALIAN – Ko Olina at Four Seasons Resort – Kapolei, HI
- Tidepools – Grand Hyatt Kauai – Poipu, HI
- Wolfgang Puck’s Spago in the Four Seasons Resort Maui – Wailea, HI
Idaho
- Chandlers Steakhouse – Boise, ID
Illinois
- Cabra – Chicago – Chicago, IL
- Ema – River North – Chicago, IL
- Shanghai Terrace – Chicago, IL
Kentucky
- Repeal Oak Fired Steakhouse – Louisville, KY
Louisiana
- Compère Lapin – New Orleans, LA
Massachusetts
- Contessa – Boston – Boston, MA
- Mooo BEACON HILL – Boston, MA
Maine
- Earth at Hidden Pond – Kennebunkport, ME
- Ocean – Kennebunkport, ME
- White Barn Inn – Kennebunk, ME
Maryland
- Azumi – Baltimore, MD
Michigan
- Copper Rock Steakhouse – Four Winds Casino Resort – New Buffalo, MI
North Carolina
- Blue Ridge -Omni Grove Park Inn & Spa – Asheville, NC
- Herons – Cary, NC
- Sunset Terrace – Omni Grove Park Inn & Spa – Asheville, NC
New Jersey
- The Ebbitt Room at the Virginia – Cape May, NJ
Nevada
- Atlantis Steakhouse – Atlantis Casino Resort Spa – Reno, NV
- Beauty & Essex- Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV
- CATCH – ARIA – Las Vegas, NV
- CHICA Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV
- Crossroads Kitchen Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV
- Momofuku Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV
- Zuma Restaurant – Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV
New York
- The Whitby Bar and Restaurant – New York, NY
- Zou Zou’s – New York, NY
Ohio
- Il Venetian – Cleveland, OH
Pennsylvania
- Jean-Georges Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA
- SkyHigh – Philadelphia, PA
- Vernick Fish – Philadelphia, PA
Puerto Rico
- 1919 Restaurant at The Condado Vanderbilt – Condado, PR
- Levant San Juan – San Juan, PR
Rhode Island
- The Lawn Terrace at Castle Hill – Newport, RI
South Carolina
- River House – Montage Palmetto Bluff – Bluffton, SC
Tennessee
- Yolan – Nashville, TN
Texas
- 97 West Kitchen + Bar at Hotel Drover – Fort Worth, TX
- Dean’s Italian Steakhouse – Austin, TX
- Fearing’s – Dallas, TX
- La Piscina at Austin Proper – Austin, TX
- Signature – San Antonio, TX
- Stillwell’s – Dallas, TX
- The Study at Dean’s – San Antonio, TX
- The Peacock Mediterranean Grill at Austin Proper – Austin, TX
- Trick Rider – Frisco, TX
Utah
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Hotel Park City – Park City, UT
Virginia
- Hunt Room – Virginia Beach, VA
- Lemaire at The Jefferson Hotel – Richmond, VA
- Orion’s Roof Garden & Dining – Virginia Beach, VA
Washington
- Barking Frog – Woodinville, WA