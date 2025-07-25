 Skip to main content
These are the top 100 hotel restaurants in the U.S., says new list

OpenTable and KAYAK reveal the best hotel restaurants in America

By
Ema
Ema, Chicago Ema

Dining is driving travel decisions more than ever, and OpenTable and KAYAK have taken note. With nearly half of Americans booking trips around restaurant visits, the two platforms have teamed up to release their first-ever list of the Top 100 Hotel Restaurants in the U.S., spotlighting the places where exceptional stays meet unforgettable meals.

“Travelers aren’t just asking ‘Where should I go?’ – they’re asking ‘What’s on the menu when I get there?’” said Kate Williams, Chief Communications Officer at KAYAK. “Great dining experiences are an essential part of today’s travel itineraries and hotels are rising to the occasion.”

Read on to see which spots made the list.

The top 100 restaurants in the U.S.: The full list

Stillwell's
Stillwell’s, Dallas Hotel Swexan

Arizona

California

Colorado

Washington D.C.

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Kentucky

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Maine

Maryland

  • Azumi – Baltimore, MD

Michigan

North Carolina

New Jersey

Nevada

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

  • Yolan – Nashville, TN

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

