What to do in Kauai: 5 unique island experiences that blew me away

It didn’t take long for me to fall in love with the island of Kauai, nicknamed the “Garden Isle” because of its lush tropical landscapes, rainforests, valleys, and waterfalls. This island is one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been and has a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere. Despite the laid-back atmosphere of this island, there’s so much adventure waiting to be explored here. These five things to do in Kauai were my favorites — here’s why.

Cooking Kauai Corner Store Class

I love participating in a cooking class, no matter where I travel. As a foodie, it’s fun immersing myself in the local cuisine through a cooking class. Cooking Kauai‘s Corner Store Cooking Experience Class was exactly what I was looking for — it showcased the historical and cultural significance of four local dishes. If you’re on the hunt for things to do in Kauai that involve food, don’t miss this unique experience.

During the hands-on cooking experience, we made our own Kauai-style spam musubi, somen salad, butter mochi, and ahi poke bowls. What I loved most about this experience (besides eating the delicious local food) was our instructor’s passion for teaching and love for cooking. Our instructor explained the importance of each ingredient and the meaning of each dish to the community. I’ve taken many cooking classes throughout my travels, but this one stands out as one of the best.

Waimea Canyon State Park

Nicknamed “Grand Canyon of the Pacific”, you can’t miss a chance to see this massive canyon while visiting Kauai. Situated on the western end of the island, Waimea Canyon State Park offers stunning views from its numerous scenic overlooks. The Waimea Canyon spans 14 miles in length, 1 mile in width, and is more than 3,600 feet deep.

Regardless of your fitness level and love for hiking, I believe the Waimea Canyon is a must for everyone. The State Park offers a variety of trails for those seeking a hiking experience, including the popular 3.4-mile Canyon Trail. However, you can also drive to one of the many lookout points to admire the view without the hike. Kauai experiences a lot of rain, so be sure to come prepared if you plan to attempt one of the hikes.

Kauai Backcountry Adventures

Kauai Backcountry Adventures is one of the most unique things to do in Kauai, which includes a one-of-a-kind mountain tubing experience down an old sugar plantation irrigation system. This 3-hour tour offers an outstanding balance between relaxation, learning, and thrill, as you float through open canals and tunnels hand-dug in 1870. This unique tour has been a tourist favorite since opening over 20 years ago — and it’s easy to see why.

A small part of me was nervous for this experience, as I tend to run the other way when it’s time for water activities (especially when the water is a tad chilly). Yet, this tour turned out to be one of my favorite parts of my visit to Kauai. The tour guides were fun, walking you through what to expect at each part of the tour. Once you’re on the tube, having fun, you’ll forget about the temperature.

When you first sign in, your team will provide you with protective gloves and a helmet with a light (so you can see while floating through dark caves). I met some awesome people during this tour and would gladly do it again in a heartbeat. Of all the things to do in Kauai, this one deserves to make your list. It will make you fall in love with the island.



Kauai Safaris Rum Tour

Part of what makes Kauai so special, and sets it apart from the other Hawaiian islands, is its naturally lush landscape. The 2-hour Kauai Safaris Rum Tour is an excellent way to explore the beauty of Kauai across the 105-acre Kilohana Plantation. This tour takes place on an open-air rum safari truck, which passes through the fruit orchard where a variety of exotic fruits are grown to make Kōloa rum.

Of course, this experience is called a safari because you’ll also get to see the pigs, cows, and other animals that live on the plantation. A tropical vacation isn’t complete without a drink in hand — and Kauai Safaris understands this. Our tour made several stops at outdoor bars for rum tastings and farm-to-glass cocktails, such as a classic Mai Tai. If you appreciate nature and you like sipping on great rum, this experience is for you.

Kipu Ranch Adventures

Kipu Ranch’s Adventure tours get down and dirty in the best way possible. Expect to get muddy as you ride through the Kipu Ranch trail systems in an ultra-smooth ATV. During the Waterfall Trail Expedition, we made several stops at scenic spots where popular movies like Jurassic Park and The Descendants were filmed.

Whether you choose to drive the ATV yourself or hop on board as a passenger, this experience is adventurous (and had me smiling or laughing the entire time). At the end of the tour, you’ll drive your ATV up to a private waterfall for a great view and a quick swim.