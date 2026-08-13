The Waldorf Astoria New York opened in 1931. It oozes New York City elegance. Since its inception, the historic property’s been a crown jewel in Hilton’s portfolio. So much so, it was Hilton founder Conrad Hilton himself who declared the Waldorf Astoria “The Greatest of Them All.”

It’s no wonder why Waldorf Astoria New York is part of the festivities for the upcoming 146th edition of the U.S. Open. And the legendary property is doing so in a very legendary way. For one night only, Waldorf Astoria New York is transforming its iconic ballroom into a full-size tennis court. That’s right: Tennis beneath the chandeliers. The dance floor will make way for the baseline for one of the most unexpected tennis venues ever.

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On Aug. 27, the Ballroom Tennis Invitational will welcome top men’s and women’s tennis players for a match unlike any other. Some pros set to take the court include Ben Shelton (No. 10 in the world), Tommy Paul (No. 21), Leylah Fernandez (No. 34 in the women’s rankings), and Maria Sakkari (No. 33).

“The Grand Ballroom has always been one of New York’s great stages, a room created for moments people remember,” said Luigi Romaniello, managing director, Waldorf Astoria New York. “For one night, we are doing something it has never seen before: bringing world-class tennis beneath the chandeliers. It is playful, elegant and unmistakably New York, and it reflects the spirit of Waldorf Astoria New York as we welcome guests back to experience this hotel in new and unexpected ways.”

On top of tennis, the Ballroom will include culinary programming that includes highlighting Lex Yard, the hotel’s restaurant, which is led by four-time James Beard Award winner Chef Michael Anthony. The culinary programming also includes Champagne House Moët & Chandon, interactive chef stations, and tennis-inspired cocktails.

Introducing Waldorf Astoria Racquet Club

While the Ballroom Invitational is sold out, that doesn’t mean you can’t get in on the action. The Ballroom Invitational marks the official debut of Waldorf Astoria Racquet Club.

“Conrad Hilton famously called Waldorf Astoria New York ‘The Greatest of Them All,’ and that idea has always been bigger than one address. It speaks to the spirit of Waldorf Astoria itself: creating places and experiences with a sense of occasion, a sense of story and a point of view that people remember,” said Dino Michael, senior vice president and category head, Hilton Luxury Brands. “With Waldorf Astoria Racquet Club, we are bringing that spirit into a new space for the brand, where sport, culture and hospitality meet in ways that feel elegant, social and wonderfully unexpected. The Ballroom Tennis Invitational is the beginning of that story, and exactly the kind of only-at-Waldorf-Astoria moment that shows where the brand is headed.”

The launch of the racquet club follows Waldorf Astoria’s commitment to providing the popular sport to its properties around the world, including professional-grade tennis and padel courts at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi and the clay courts at Rome Cavalieri.

“Racquet culture has become one of the most compelling expressions of modern luxury, where sport, style, travel and social life all move in the same orbit,” said Jamie Kerr, vice president, Luxury Marketing Strategy, Hilton. “Waldorf Astoria Racquet Club is our way of entering that world with a distinct point of view, building on the exceptional tennis and padel experiences already found across our portfolio and creating moments that feel timely, surprising and unmistakably Waldorf Astoria. Ballroom Tennis is the first chapter of a global program that will continue to evolve across destinations and seasons.”