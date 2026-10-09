The crossroads of luxury and discovery: Abercrombie & Kent finds it with Kitirua Plains Lodge

I’ve never been much of an office guy. Cubicles scare me. Quotas loom on distant horizons and attack me nightly in my sleep. I have always felt that I was meant to be a guy who took to the world like a knock-off of Alan Quartermain…adventuring his way across a continent in search of something other men could never find. Of course, when reality hit me in my younger years, I gave the office thing the old college try and discovered very quickly that I wasn’t cut out for it.

A little over a decade ago, Tom Cruise portrayed Jack Reacher as the titular wanderer. During the film, he looked across the courtyard into an office building and asked the female lead to look at all the workers in their cubicles, to point out the ones who are free. That moment stuck with me, and ever since, I have been chasing the meaning of true freedom. Now, the problem is I also like nice things. A nice suit. A great cocktail. A stellar resort. So, it is hard to find all in one place and quench the thirst of discovery.

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But I found that combination with Abercrombie & Kent’s Kitirua Plains Lodge tucked into Kenya’s Amboseli National Park.

The wildlife

In Africa, there is something known as the “Big 5.” It is the five most difficult animals to track and hunt on foot. Now, while I wasn’t hunting them, with the help of the resort’s guides, I was able to track down the lion, leopard, rhino, African elephant, and Cape buffalo. This was the main reason I was here. Sure, I had watched The Ghost in the Darkness, and I absolutely was scared to death when I first laid eyes on the big cat. But that is the point.

We find ourselves often stuck in the middle of our mundane. Wake up at the last possible moment, rush into the wardrobe we wear every day that doesn’t do anything to excite us. Stare out the windshield while we endure the traffic. And then, after putting in 8-10 hours in a job we could care less about at best, reverse the process for a good two hours before bed. Embracing the discovery of animals you’ve only ever seen in movies or behind fiberglass at the local zoo zooms you out. You see a bigger world, one that doesn’t give a sh*t about KPIs, but instead reminds you that, eventually, you won’t be around any longer and there is bigger sh*t to worry about.

The people

One of the days during my stay, the resort arranged for me to visit a local Maasai village. The area in which they live is a small circular homestead marked by fencing to keep animals out. They live in small mud homes built by the women. They live on cattle: meat, milk, and other local fare. It is a small life, but a seemingly happy one built on the things one needs day to day.

We are hit day in and day out with the perils of social media. We care about everything in the world (which means we truly care about very little), whether it affects us or not. It becomes a moral obligation to have an ethical take on politics, wars, social justice, and a bunch of other things we have zero control over, zero knowledge of, and even less ability to truly change. The Maasai, they focus on the community. What their day-to-day actions can change. They worry about their family, their village, and the plains around them, which support their way of life.

Which one is better? Depends on what you want out of life. But the point is getting outside yourself and seeing how other people in the world live. They offered me perspective on my approach to the world. Did they talk about politics? Sure did. I spent 45 minutes talking Kenya politics and learning their process. And, I discovered, politics is never different, no matter where you are. However, your ability to focus on your own impact rests solely with you.

The lodge

Ok, that sufficiently covers the discovery. Now, let’s talk about the luxury. I Indiana Jonesed all day, and I was ready for the James Bond of it all. I spent my evenings (after being walked from the room to the restaurant and sitting room by security, you know, because lions) dressing up in my own version of elevated safari. I donned a J.McLaughlin jacket and pants from the Mark Sikes collection that looked very off-the-beaten-path stylish and a Bugatchi safari blazer and linen pants that made me feel ready for dinner, but not quite off the plain.

For me, luxury was always something about what I was wearing, what I was eating, what I was drinking, and who I was with. But the part that I never really considered until recently was where I was. The idea that Kitirua Plains Lodge in Amboseli could take me out to discover some of the most majestic animals in the world during the day and then feed me elevated foods in the evening is the definition of finding the crossroads between luxury and discovery. It is the epitome of my rule of being Indiana Jones before 6 pm and James Bond after 6 pm. But it didn’t stop with the steaks and old-fashioneds. After dinner was finished, the bartender slipped me a cigar each night with my last cocktail, and I sat on the back deck of my room and stared at Mount Kilimanjaro. She is a seductive lady, begging to be summited. Will I ever? Who knows. But I can always go back to the lodge and stare at it and dream.

That is the beauty of discovery; even when you are in the midst of it, your mind, heart, and soul will still find ways to be curious. That is what Abercrombie & Kent does. They spark the curiosity for discovery, and then they provide the path to find it. All without losing sight of the luxury along the way. Kitirua Plains Lodge is an eco-friendly lodge that supports and is staffed by the Maasai people, building adventure into the community.