 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Travelers to Thailand could score free flights starting this September

Now might be the time to travel to Thailand

By
temple in Thailand
Mathew Schwartz / Unsplash

Thailand is gearing up to give international tourism a major lift this fall by offering 200,000 free domestic flights to visitors arriving between September and November. The initiative, led by the Tourism and Sports Ministry, is designed to encourage travelers to explore beyond Bangkok, Phuket, and Chiang Mai during the country’s traditionally slower season.

The details

Thailand
SatyaPrem / Pixabay

To qualify, travelers must show proof of an international flight into Thailand (arrivals by boat or bus won’t count). In return, the government will cover one-way domestic flights up to 1,750 baht (about $53 USD) and round-trips up to 3,500 baht (about $107 USD).

Recommended Videos

Six airlines are participating in the scheme: Thai Airways, Thai AirAsia, Bangkok Airways, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air, and Thai Vietjet. Each free ticket even includes 20kg of baggage, giving visitors plenty of room to bring home souvenirs.

The proposal still requires final approval from Thailand’s cabinet, but officials have expressed confidence it will pass. A key detail for visitors to note is that only new bookings will be eligible, so those who have already purchased their international flights to Thailand will not qualify for the promotion. In addition, Thai citizens and residents are excluded, as the campaign is specifically focused on attracting international tourists.

Backed by a government budget of THB 700 million (about $21 million USD), the campaign aims to generate as much as THB 8.8 billion (around $271 million USD) in revenue for the local economy. Tourism leaders hope the program will not only boost spending during the September-November low season, but also help diversify the country’s tourism economy by sending travelers to less-visited regions.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

United Airlines now offers free Apple TV+ streaming on flights
United 777

United passengers can now enjoy complimentary full seasons of Apple TV+ hit shows via the airline’s 130,000+ seatback screens and in the United app. That includes award-winning titles like Ted Lasso, Shrinking, Severance, Silo, Slow Horses, and more. The new offering continues United’s upgrades in seatback entertainment and aircraft interiors.

United grows its partnership with Apple

Read more
The best Caribbean islands for couples, according to travel experts
Ready for a romantic getaway?
Anguilla

I love the Caribbean as much as the next person. The turquoise water, the beachside cocktails, and the salty air that somehow makes everything taste better. However, not all Caribbean islands are created equal. Some are perfect for families with kids in tow, others are great for solo travelers looking for a little “me time.” But what if you’re planning a dreamy escape for two?

Whether you're celebrating a honeymoon, an anniversary, or just want a romantic getaway that includes sunshine, rum, and a serious lack of responsibilities, you're in luck. I chatted with travel experts and Caribbean regulars to find the best Caribbean islands for couples right now. These destinations bring the romance, the adventure, and plenty of places to sneak a sunset kiss (or two).

Read more
11 essential Japan travel tips first-time visitors might miss
Ready to explore Japan like a pro?
Tokyo, Japan

If Japan is on your bucket list, you’re definitely not alone. It’s one of the most fascinating destinations in the world, but before you hop on that flight, it helps to brush up on a few key Japan travel tips, especially if it’s your first time visiting.

Western and eastern cultures can be pretty different, and even something as simple as ordering food or getting on a train might feel a little unfamiliar at first. When I think of Japan, I picture quiet side streets, polite conversations, and attention to detail that makes everything feel calm and intentional. It’s a beautiful place, but having a few insider tips can make your trip even better.

Read more