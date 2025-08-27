Travelers to Thailand could score free flights starting this September

Thailand is gearing up to give international tourism a major lift this fall by offering 200,000 free domestic flights to visitors arriving between September and November. The initiative, led by the Tourism and Sports Ministry, is designed to encourage travelers to explore beyond Bangkok, Phuket, and Chiang Mai during the country’s traditionally slower season.

The details

To qualify, travelers must show proof of an international flight into Thailand (arrivals by boat or bus won’t count). In return, the government will cover one-way domestic flights up to 1,750 baht (about $53 USD) and round-trips up to 3,500 baht (about $107 USD).

Six airlines are participating in the scheme: Thai Airways, Thai AirAsia, Bangkok Airways, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air, and Thai Vietjet. Each free ticket even includes 20kg of baggage, giving visitors plenty of room to bring home souvenirs.

The proposal still requires final approval from Thailand’s cabinet, but officials have expressed confidence it will pass. A key detail for visitors to note is that only new bookings will be eligible, so those who have already purchased their international flights to Thailand will not qualify for the promotion. In addition, Thai citizens and residents are excluded, as the campaign is specifically focused on attracting international tourists.

Backed by a government budget of THB 700 million (about $21 million USD), the campaign aims to generate as much as THB 8.8 billion (around $271 million USD) in revenue for the local economy. Tourism leaders hope the program will not only boost spending during the September-November low season, but also help diversify the country’s tourism economy by sending travelers to less-visited regions.