Waikīkī hotel is offering a free fourth night for late summer getaways

If you’re looking for an excuse to extend your Hawaii vacation, a new hotel deal in Waikīkī could make staying a little longer much more affordable.

Romer House Waikīkī has launched its new “Fourth Night On The House” package, giving guests a complimentary fourth night when they book a three-night stay. The offer also includes a $100 resort credit that can be used at the hotel’s restaurants, bar, and poolside dining, making it easy to settle into island life without rushing through your itinerary.

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Located just two blocks from Waikīkī Beach, the adults-only hotel blends a laid-back atmosphere with experiences designed to help guests enjoy both the property and the surrounding neighborhood. The package also includes the resort fee and access to exclusive discounts and perks at local businesses.

Stretch your stay with dining, wellness, and Waikīkī experiences

Guests can use the $100 resort credit at several on-site venues, including Backyard, the hotel’s tropical pool area, Asian-inspired restaurant 855-ALOHA, or The Lei Stand Waikīkī, which serves nostalgic tiki cocktails into the evening.

Beyond dining, Romer House offers a variety of activities throughout the week, including floating sound baths, live DJ happy hours, and tarot readings with the hotel’s resident reader. Travelers can also take advantage of personalized neighborhood recommendations and Beach Candy rentals, making it easy to borrow beach gear instead of packing or renting it elsewhere.

One of the newest attractions at the hotel is Le Petit Chef, the internationally recognized immersive dining experience that has made its Hawaii debut at Romer House Waikīkī. The interactive meal combines projection mapping with a multi-course dinner, giving guests another reason to spend an evening on property.

For travelers hoping to maximize a beach vacation without increasing their budget, the new promotion offers an easy way to add an extra day in paradise while enjoying dining credits and local perks along the way.

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