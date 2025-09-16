This new luxury cruise will take you all the way to the North Pole

Reaching the very top of the world is about to get a little easier (and a lot more luxurious). French cruise line Ponant has announced a brand-new 12-night expedition that sails all the way to the geographic North Pole, offering travelers a rare chance to stand at 90 degrees north. Launching in the summer of 2027, the journey will be aboard Le Commandant Charcot, the world’s only luxury icebreaker, combining serious polar exploration with five-star comfort.

Previously, Ponant offered longer itineraries to the Arctic’s most remote point, but this new route was designed to meet growing U.S. demand for a shorter, more accessible adventure without sacrificing the thrill of a true expedition. Guests will depart from Longyearbyen in Norway’s Svalbard archipelago on select dates – July 27, August 8, August 20, and September 1, 2027 – before breaking through permanent sea ice to reach one of the most hard-to-reach destinations on Earth.

Luxury at the end of the Earth

Life on Le Commandant Charcot is anything but rugged. Every stateroom and suite comes with a private balcony or terrace, and the ship accommodates just 245 guests, ensuring an intimate expedition. Cabins are outfitted with plush touches like Diptyque Paris bath products, Bose Bluetooth speakers, and Nespresso coffee makers, so you can sip espresso while watching icebergs drift past.

Recommended Videos

Beyond the ship, the Arctic puts on a show of its own. Travelers can view towering ice ridges, jagged mountains, deep valleys, and massive glaciers, with chances to spot polar bears, seabirds, and even whales. Daily excursions include zodiac outings, kayaking, hiking or snowshoeing, landings on the ice, and even a polar plunge.

This all-inclusive journey covers everything from gourmet dining and unlimited drinks (yes, including alcohol) to 24-hour room service, evening entertainment, a fitness area, and a sauna for post-adventure relaxation.

Prices start at $38,510 per person for the 13-day, 12-night trip, which also includes a flight from Paris to Longyearbyen to begin your voyage.