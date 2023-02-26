The U.S. has some of the worst theme parks when it comes to safety

If you don’t have an irrational fear that you are going to fall out of the roller coaster, then we can’t be friends. Every time you hear about another person getting injured (or worse), you change your vacation plans to somewhere else. Not that we want to add to your fear, but if you want to know which ones to stay away from, we have The Family Vacation Guide compiled a list of the most dangerous theme parks to skip on your next vacation.

The top parks to avoid

For strictly theme parks only, there are a few that you shouldn’t waste your time standing in line for. We want to build the suspense, so let’s do the top three backward.

Disneyland in Anaheim, California

Coming in third place, Disneyland has had 33 accidents on site since 1980. The most magical place on Earth, or the most dangerous? Or, third most dangerous.

Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana

You could have a splashin’ good time at this theme park, or you could be injury number 44, as there have been 43 incidents at this water park.

Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California

The top spot for the most accidents at an amusement park goes to Knott’s Berry Farm, with a total of 49 visitors experiencing the wrath of one of North America’s most visited parks.

So, where should you go instead? Try one of these theme parks if safety is your favorite attraction.

Theme parks with only one incident since 1980

Six Flags Marine World

Morey’s Pier

Playland

Parks that might be okay, but the area isn’t

If you don’t want to go near a park that’s in an unsafe area, we understand. Sometimes the place isn’t worth worrying about if your car is going to be there when you leave for the day.

Highest crime area parks

Kentucky Kingdom in Louisville, Kentucky

Ohio State Fair in Columbus, Ohio

Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri

Oh, Midwest, you sure do some things better than the rest.

Parks in safe areas

Especially if you have kids, safety is the top factor when you pick where to take them for a fun day. If you want to take the kids to an area you’ll also feel safe in, we have the parks that offer that.

Low-crime area parks

Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey

Six Flags Darien Lake in Buffalo, New York

Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana

While these three have a safety score of 96% or higher, Holiday World might still need to be crossed off, since we learned how accident-prone the place is.

Don’t give one of these dangerous U.S. theme parks another mark on the board. We aren’t saying that you should skip the amusement parks altogether, but maybe do a bit more research before you buy those fast passes and book the on-site hotel package. There are plenty of other places people go for vacation and come home without any horror stories.

The best tips and advice to live a more engaged life, carefully curated for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations