 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

These are absolutely the most dangerous theme parks in the U.S.

The U.S. has some of the worst theme parks when it comes to safety

Dannielle Beardsley
By

If you don’t have an irrational fear that you are going to fall out of the roller coaster, then we can’t be friends. Every time you hear about another person getting injured (or worse), you change your vacation plans to somewhere else. Not that we want to add to your fear, but if you want to know which ones to stay away from, we have The Family Vacation Guide compiled a list of the most dangerous theme parks to skip on your next vacation.

A shot of Disneyland in Anaheim.

The top parks to avoid

For strictly theme parks only, there are a few that you shouldn’t waste your time standing in line for. We want to build the suspense, so let’s do the top three backward.

Disneyland in Anaheim, California

Coming in third place, Disneyland has had 33 accidents on site since 1980. The most magical place on Earth, or the most dangerous? Or, third most dangerous.

Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana

You could have a splashin’ good time at this theme park, or you could be injury number 44, as there have been 43 incidents at this water park.

Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California

The top spot for the most accidents at an amusement park goes to Knott’s Berry Farm, with a total of 49 visitors experiencing the wrath of one of North America’s most visited parks.

So, where should you go instead? Try one of these theme parks if safety is your favorite attraction.

Theme parks with only one incident since 1980

  • Six Flags Marine World
  • Morey’s Pier
  • Playland

Parks that might be okay, but the area isn’t

If you don’t want to go near a park that’s in an unsafe area, we understand. Sometimes the place isn’t worth worrying about if your car is going to be there when you leave for the day. 

Highest crime area parks

  • Kentucky Kingdom in Louisville, Kentucky
  • Ohio State Fair in Columbus, Ohio
  • Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri

Oh, Midwest, you sure do some things better than the rest.

A shot of rides at a theme park.

Parks in safe areas

Especially if you have kids, safety is the top factor when you pick where to take them for a fun day. If you want to take the kids to an area you’ll also feel safe in, we have the parks that offer that.

Low-crime area parks

  • Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey
  • Six Flags Darien Lake in Buffalo, New York
  • Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana

While these three have a safety score of 96% or higher, Holiday World might still need to be crossed off, since we learned how accident-prone the place is.

Don’t give one of these dangerous U.S. theme parks another mark on the board. We aren’t saying that you should skip the amusement parks altogether, but maybe do a bit more research before you buy those fast passes and book the on-site hotel package. There are plenty of other places people go for vacation and come home without any horror stories.

Editors' Recommendations

Plan a trip to see some incredible fall foliage: 7 stellar spots across the U.S.
The fall colors will be gorgeous in these travel destinations
Andrew Davey
By Andrew Davey
September 14, 2022
A pop of fall color in Oak Glen, California (in the San Bernardino Mountains).

The weather is cooler. The nights are longer. The tree leaves are starting to change colors. Finally, fall is here. And now, we have to think about where to go to find the best fall foliage.

Whether you need a quick weekend getaway, a nice change of scenery as you “work from home”, or another good reason to travel for great fall foliage, we have you covered. As we enter into a new season, let’s discover some new ideas for fall travel. Come for the colorful fall foliage, and stay for the stunning mountain views, the friendly locals, various pleasant surprises, and a whole lot of good vibes. 
It’s OK to not want to chase the “endless summer”

Read more
5 Little-Known National Parks That Are Cooler Than Their Overcrowded Brethren
Check Out These National Parks If You Want to Avoid the Crowds
Matthew Denis
By Matthew Denis
August 11, 2022
lesser known us national parks humpback whale breaches the water park of american samoa 2015 gallery

It’s the warm season and the U.S. masses are on the go and amassing in the great outdoors. The one downside? The crowds. To commemorate the country’s vast outdoors offerings, The Manual offers readers the chance to dodge the crowds with some of the least visited national parks. The more obscure preserves are just as majestic as their more famous brethren while hosting just a fraction of the crowds. Here's your chance to visit some of the least visited and little-known U.S. national parks during the height of the outdoors season. 
Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve, Alaska

Let’s begin with a big one: Gates of the Arctic National Park in Alaska. Seeing as there are no roads, trails, or established campgrounds over nearly 8.5 million untouched acres, this is a dream destination for many an outdoor lover. Campers and hikers need to make sure that they’ve planned, practiced, and planned again for the Arctic adventure, though. Hiking the wilds above the Arctic Circle is no joke.

Read more
It’s Official: These Are the Absolute Best Travel Destinations for Foodies
Epicureans Offer Tasty Nations to Get Gastronomic Games On
Matthew Denis
By Matthew Denis
August 6, 2022
Enchiladas with rice and beans.

The survey results are in for Americans' favorite destinations for food travel. And its foodie places south of the border that Americans still enjoy most.

To determine the best worldwide cuisine tasted on vacation, VacationRenter queried 1,000 (primarily) experienced epicurean travelers to crowdsource favorite food locales. Results revealed Mexico as the favorite country for foodies, but the survey did not stop with Central America. A recent release of findings from the vacation rental company unveils some fun facts and an interesting global road map for foodie travelers and brand-new gastronomic adventurers.

Read more