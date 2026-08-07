New Scandinavian-inspired sauna house brings Nordic wellness to Cannon Beach

Travelers planning a trip to Oregon’s coast now have a new way to unwind. Loma Sauna House has officially opened in Cannon Beach, introducing the region’s first dedicated sauna house and a wellness experience inspired by traditional Finnish bathing rituals.

Designed for both visitors and locals, the new spa destination centers around hot-cold contrast therapy, a practice that alternates between intense heat, cold immersion, and periods of rest. The hydrotherapy circuit is designed to promote circulation, support muscle recovery, reduce inflammation, and encourage deep relaxation.

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Founder Sandy Riedman says the concept is rooted in the Finnish meaning of the word “loma,” which translates to “holiday.”

“Loma is a place where slowing down is honored, and the simple act of resting becomes a form of medicine,” Riedman said.

The space reflects that philosophy with warm wood finishes, local artwork, natural textures, and an outdoor lounge that encourages guests to disconnect from screens and reconnect with nature.

Spa treatments complement the thermal experience

Beyond its signature sauna circuit, Loma also offers a full menu of spa services. Guests can book Hydrafacial treatments using the Hydrafacial system and physician-developed Epionce skincare products, with the option to add red light therapy.

Massage offerings include therapeutic, deep tissue, Swedish, aromatherapy, and prenatal sessions, all designed to pair with the sauna experience. Visitors can also schedule a specialized acupuncture and massage treatment that blends deep tissue work with Ayurvedic oils, cupping, Gua Sha, and acupuncture techniques.

Loma Sauna House is equipped to welcome solo travelers, couples, and groups, while also hosting private events and corporate retreats.

Located just minutes from Cannon Beach’s famous shoreline, the new wellness destination offers another reason to linger along one of Oregon’s most popular coastal escapes. Whether stopping in after a beach walk or planning an afternoon devoted to relaxation, Loma brings a Scandinavian-inspired approach to rest and restoration to the Pacific Northwest.