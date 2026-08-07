Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel
  3. News

New Scandinavian-inspired sauna house brings Nordic wellness to Cannon Beach

New Scandinavian-inspired wellness retreat opens on Oregon's Cannon Beach

By
Adult, Female, Person
Loma Sauna House

Travelers planning a trip to Oregon’s coast now have a new way to unwind. Loma Sauna House has officially opened in Cannon Beach, introducing the region’s first dedicated sauna house and a wellness experience inspired by traditional Finnish bathing rituals.

Designed for both visitors and locals, the new spa destination centers around hot-cold contrast therapy, a practice that alternates between intense heat, cold immersion, and periods of rest. The hydrotherapy circuit is designed to promote circulation, support muscle recovery, reduce inflammation, and encourage deep relaxation.

Recommended Videos

Founder Sandy Riedman says the concept is rooted in the Finnish meaning of the word “loma,” which translates to “holiday.”

“Loma is a place where slowing down is honored, and the simple act of resting becomes a form of medicine,” Riedman said.

The space reflects that philosophy with warm wood finishes, local artwork, natural textures, and an outdoor lounge that encourages guests to disconnect from screens and reconnect with nature.

Spa treatments complement the thermal experience

Indoors, Interior Design, Wood
Loma Sauna House

Beyond its signature sauna circuit, Loma also offers a full menu of spa services. Guests can book Hydrafacial treatments using the Hydrafacial system and physician-developed Epionce skincare products, with the option to add red light therapy.

Massage offerings include therapeutic, deep tissue, Swedish, aromatherapy, and prenatal sessions, all designed to pair with the sauna experience. Visitors can also schedule a specialized acupuncture and massage treatment that blends deep tissue work with Ayurvedic oils, cupping, Gua Sha, and acupuncture techniques.

Loma Sauna House is equipped to welcome solo travelers, couples, and groups, while also hosting private events and corporate retreats.

Located just minutes from Cannon Beach’s famous shoreline, the new wellness destination offers another reason to linger along one of Oregon’s most popular coastal escapes. Whether stopping in after a beach walk or planning an afternoon devoted to relaxation, Loma brings a Scandinavian-inspired approach to rest and restoration to the Pacific Northwest.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer from Columbus, Ohio, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and the written word… Read Full Bio
Topics
Travel
Waikīkī hotel is offering a free fourth night for late summer getaways
Pool, Water, Swimming Pool

If you’re looking for an excuse to extend your Hawaii vacation, a new hotel deal in Waikīkī could make staying a little longer much more affordable.

Romer House Waikīkī has launched its new “Fourth Night On The House” package, giving guests a complimentary fourth night when they book a three-night stay. The offer also includes a $100 resort credit that can be used at the hotel’s restaurants, bar, and poolside dining, making it easy to settle into island life without rushing through your itinerary.

Read more
Travel
Derek Jeter Goes All In With ALUM— And the New Venture Looks Like a Home Run
Derek Jeter

Derek Jeter has an extensive business and investment portfolio. He founded a successful multimedia company (The Players’ Tribune) and launched Jeter Publishing in 2013 under the umbrella of publishing powerhouse Simon & Schuster. He also serves on the board of directors of numerous business ventures. The list goes on and on for the former New York Yankees captain.

The overarching theme in Jeter’s approach is familiar to those who watched and admired his legendary career: Whatever he attaches his name to, there’s undoubtedly a clear vision. He surrounds himself with smart, driven people and groups, which explains his success on and off the diamond.

Read more
Travel
Under-the-radar culinary destinations worth traveling for
World Equestrian Center - Ocala

Travel and food are two of my biggest passions in life. And any time I get to combine those two passions into one mission — I get especially excited. As travelers like myself continue to seek out more meaningful, experience-driven getaways, some of the most exciting culinary discoveries are taking place beyond the world’s traditional foodie capitals.

From hidden wine regions and coastal towns celebrated for their seafood traditions to unexpected resort destinations blending luxury hospitality with authentic local flavors, we’ve complied a list of some of the best under-the-radar culinary destinations you won’t want to miss. These destinations give travelers a chance to eat, drink, and experience a destination like a true local. Don’t miss these upcoming events taking place across the country, geared towards foodies like us.

Read more