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Las Vegas launches five-day sale with hotel savings up to 60%

Grab these deals while you still can

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Las Vegas welcome sign
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Las Vegas is giving travelers five days to lock in discounts on resorts and experiences across the city.

The Vegas 5-Day Sale runs from Tuesday, Sept. 22, through Saturday, Sept. 26, with more than 180 limited-time offers. Travelers can save as much as 60% on hotel stays, while other promotions cover entertainment and wedding packages.

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“Vegas is where travelers come to trade the expected for the unforgettable,” said Kate Wik, chief marketing officer at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. Wik said the event gives travelers more reasons to book a long-discussed trip or celebrate a milestone.

Hotel and entertainment deals span the city

Las Vegas
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Participating properties are located throughout Las Vegas. Caesars Entertainment is offering discounts of up to 60% at select hotels, including Flamingo Las Vegas and The LINQ Hotel + Experience, with a $50 food and beverage credit. MGM Resorts International has 50% room discounts at MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay.

Other lodging promotions include 50% off rooms and resort fees at Palms Casino Resort and up to 60% off stays at SAHARA Las Vegas. Guests can also receive 33% off two-night stays at The Venetian and The Palazzo. The STRAT’s package starts at $49 for midweek stays without a resort fee or tax.

The sale includes discounted admission to popular attractions and shows. Visitors can save on select Cirque du Soleil productions and Allegiant Stadium tours, while Maverick Helicopters is offering 25% off eligible experiences. Regular-season Vegas Golden Knights home games are available without ticket fees, including the Sept. 29 home opener against Chicago.

Wedding promotions are available through participating chapels. All offers are subject to availability and individual restrictions. Travelers can view the complete list at VisitLasVegas.com/5DaySale.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
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Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer from Columbus, Ohio, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and the written word… Read Full Bio
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