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Briggs & Riley’s latest launch: Meet limited-edition chocolate

Briggs & Riley Limited Edition Chocolate is a warmer, more fashion-forward departure from the brand's traditional color palette

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Briggs & Riley
Briggs & Riley

Briggs & Riley is a leader in quality, long-lasting luggage, offering sophistication and durability in stylish travel pieces. The brand just launched an exciting new colorway of its best-selling Baseline and @work styles, featuring a limited-edition Chocolate colorway for a warmer, more fashion-forward departure from the brand’s traditional color palette. In the past, limited-edition launches have sold out in record time—and this colorway may do the same.

The collection spans travel essentials from the Baseline Traveler Tote ($235) and @work Large Cargo Backpack ($429) to carry-ons and larger expandable spinners. Baseline styles feature the brand’s signature CX® expansion-compression technology for additional packing capacity. Each piece is backed by Briggs & Riley’s Simple as That® lifetime guarantee, covering repairs for life, including airline damage. Plus, this new launch comes just in time for fall and holiday travel and gifting.

About the limited-edition Chocolate colorway

Briggs & Riley
Agency: Jurada Usage: 1 Year Full Digital + Print (In-store menu boards, light boxes and clings, events, catalogs, packaging cards)Not Included: OOH (includes both print and digital OOH placements i.e. billboards, print media buys, commercial spots)Usage rights end: 9/1/2026 through 9/1/27 Briggs & Riley

“Our Limited Edition Chocolate colorway includes some of our most popular styles with a fresh, elevated point of view while complementing the craftsmanship, premium materials, and purposeful design that define Briggs & Riley. We wanted the collection to feel distinctive and luxurious, while remaining versatile and enduring,” shares Georgene Rada, Vice President, Design, Briggs & Riley.

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“Briggs & Riley has always believed that exceptional design is found in the details, creating innovations that make travel easier while maintaining a distinct sense of style. That philosophy informs everything we do, from our patented CX® Smart Packing Technology, which gives travelers more room when they need it, to introducing refined new neutrals like Chocolate. We’re constantly looking at both function and form to anticipate the evolving needs of today’s traveler.”

“Our design process is rooted in identifying colors that will stand the test of time, not shades that simply follow a trend. We find inspiration everywhere, from the natural world to customer feedback. With Chocolate, we were drawn to its richness and warmth, inspired by chocolate’s timeless appeal. It’s sophisticated, grounding, and versatile, a shade that feels just as relevant today as it will years from now,” she shares.

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a Features Writer at The Manual, where she specializes in food, beverage, and travel content. She focuses on weaving… Read Full Bio
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