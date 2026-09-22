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At Shinola Hotel, guests can leave with a custom Runwell watch, not a postcard

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Hotel
Courtesy of Shinola Hotel

Shinola arrived in Detroit in 2011 with a simple idea: bring watchmaking back to the United States. In doing so, Shinola built the first watch factory of its size in the U.S. in more than 50 years. The brand quickly went to work and ensconced itself on the fifth floor of the historic Argonaut Building, transforming 12,000 square feet of raw space into a state-of-the-art watch factory.

Two years after arriving in the Motor City in March 2013, Shinola dropped its first watch: The Runwell, a 41mm beaut featuring a double-curve sapphire crystal, laser-etched serial number case back, etched lightning bolt on the buckle, and a screw-down crown. From the outset, the flagship timepiece ($13,900) set the bar for Shinola. Only 2,500 of these limited-edition timepieces were manufactured. They sold out in less than a week.

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Today, Shinola’s headquarters remains in Detroit, occupying 95,000 square feet in The College for Creative Studies inside the Argonaut Building, which is also home to a leather studio where artisans hand-assemble timepieces and craft premium leather straps entirely in-house.

Shinola has since expanded into a multi-category brand, including the swanky Shinola Hotel, a 129-room boutique hotel that opened its doors to the public in January 2019. The hotel stays true to Shinola’s original mission by offering handcrafted hospitality while exuding luxury in every room — from the guest rooms, suites, and penthouses to the number of bespoke layouts.

Then there’s the Runwell Artisan Experience …

watch
Courtesy of Shinola Hotel
watch
Courtesy of Shinola Hotel
Wristwatch, Arm, Body Part
Shinola

As Jacob Dondzila, General Manager of Shinola Hotel, tells The Manual, it’s not your typical hotel package. And that’s not just managerial speak, far from it.

The experience is a one-night stay in Shinola Hotel’s Runwell Penthouse that also includes a private tour of Shinola’s factory and headquarters, followed by a sit-down with the watch design team. When it’s all said and done, you’ll walk away with a personalized Runwell watch in your choice of classic colorway: 41mm white with tan strap or 36mm Mother of Pearl with black strap.

“I love that the Runwell Artisan Experience doesn’t just feel like a typical hotel package. Guests not only experience an unparalleled penthouse stay but also receive exclusive access like never before,” Dondzila says. “They sit down with the watch design team, see unreleased pieces, and walk away with their own Runwell. That kind of access is rare, even for people who already know and love the brand.”

The Runwell Artisan Experience ($2,495) in essence turns a hotel stay into something guests remember long after they’ve checked out, Dondzila adds.

hotel room
Courtesy of Shinola Hotel

Shinola Hotel also a Lending Program for suite and penthouse guests, who can wear a Shinola watch for the length of their stay. The program begins with a one-on-one appointment with the hotel’s Experience Team, which offers 10 curated timepieces to choose from.

For the avid traveller and watch collector (guilty), there’s something to be said about a hotel that speaks directly to your wants.

As a lifestyle writer, I’m often offered jaw-dropping opportunities to stay at some of the most exquisite hotels. Every hotel I’ve stayed at in the last year— Portugal, Miami, Los Angeles, Chicago, Istanbul, Monaco, France, Dominican Republic, Las Vegas, and many more — offers immersive experiences, fine dining, and extravagant comfort.

But a custom watch? That’s an experience unlike any I’ve ever encountered.

Would you look at the time? It’s time for this horophile to book a flight to Detroit.

shinola hotel
Courtesy of Shinola Hotel
Miguel A. Melendez
Miguel A. Melendez
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Miguel Melendez writes about cigars, sports, and travel. He was a senior writer at Entertainment Tonight and TMZ. Read Full Bio
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