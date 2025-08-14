8 air travel tips every first-time flyer should know before takeoff

The first time I flew on a plane, I had no idea what I was doing. I showed up to the airport way too early, printed out every possible document just in case, and awkwardly fumbled through security, clutching my boarding pass like it was a golden ticket.

I didn’t know what to expect during takeoff, how boarding groups worked, or that you had to remove your laptop at TSA. Looking back, I wish someone had walked me through the basics.

Recommended Videos

If you’re gearing up for your first flight, here are the air travel tips I wish someone had given me, so you can walk into the airport with confidence and avoid the rookie mistakes I made.

1. Get to the airport early (but not too early)

For domestic flights, YouTube travel expert Travel Tips by Laurie recommends aiming to arrive at the airport about two hours before your departure.

Arriving too early (say, four or more hours ahead) can leave you stuck waiting at the gate with nothing to do, especially if airport restaurants and shops aren’t open yet.

2. Download your airline’s app

This makes a huge difference. The app for your airline lets you check in, store your boarding pass, track your baggage, and get updates on gate changes or delays. You don’t want to be that person sprinting through the terminal because the gate moved and you missed the announcement.

3. Keep your essentials close

Put important items (ID/passport, phone, boarding pass, wallet, medications, chargers, and headphones) in a small bag that fits under the seat in front of you. Airlines call this your personal item. You’ll want quick access to these during security, boarding, and the flight itself.

4. Understand TSA security rules

Security checkpoints can be confusing the first time around. Laptops and liquids (in 3.4 oz containers or smaller, all in one clear zip-top bag) come out of your bag and into a separate bin.

Take a look at the official TSA security screening tips if you want to get detailed air travel tips for going through security.

5. Know how boarding works

Most airlines board by group or zone, usually listed on your boarding pass. Don’t rush to line up early; if your group hasn’t been called yet, you’ll just be standing around awkwardly. Wait until it’s your turn and have your boarding pass ready to scan.

6. Don’t overpack your carry-on

Carry-on bags have size limits, and overhead bin space is limited. If your bag is too big or the flight is full, you may have to gate-check it (which means it gets put under the plane, but you’ll pick it up at baggage claim).

7. Bring things to make your flight more comfortable

Even short flights can feel long if you’re not prepared. Pack noise-canceling headphones, a neck pillow, snacks, gum (for ear pressure), a refillable water bottle, and maybe a book or downloaded show. Airplanes can also get chilly, so consider packing a light sweater or scarf.

8. Don’t be afraid to ask for help

Airport employees, TSA agents, and flight attendants are used to helping first-time flyers. If you’re confused, lost, or unsure about something, just ask. It’s better to get help than to guess wrong and miss your flight.