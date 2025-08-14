 Skip to main content
29 European countries will ditch passport stamps this fall

Passport stamps are ending in Europe - here's what to know

Your next trip to Europe may come without the satisfying thump of a passport stamp marking your arrival.

Starting October 12, 29 European countries will begin phasing out physical passport stamps in favor of the new Entry/Exit System (EES), a biometric-based border control process set to be fully implemented by April 10, 2026.

The EES will digitally record when non-European travelers enter and exit participating countries, replacing the ink stamp with facial recognition and fingerprint scans. According to the European Union, the automated system will store passport details, dates and locations of travel, biometric data, and other key information for each short-term visit.

Officials say the change is aimed at modernizing and streamlining border checks. Travelers will be able to use self-service kiosks or submit information in advance to reduce wait times. Beyond convenience, the system will help authorities track overstays, prevent identity fraud, and identify potential security risks.

The 29 participating countries include popular destinations such as France, Italy, Spain, and Greece. Historically, visitors could move between these countries with minimal passport checks, and the EES is designed to make this even more efficient while improving data accuracy.

While many travelers will appreciate the faster processing, some may be upset about the loss of a physical memento from their trip. Still, experts caution that you should never add souvenir stamps to your official passport, as doing so could invalidate the document.

The full list of countries implementing EES

  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Bulgaria
  • Croatia
  • Czechia
  • Denmark
  • Estonia
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • Italy
  • Latvia
  • Liechtenstein
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Malta
  • Netherlands
  • Norway
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Romania
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
