REI Memorial Day Sale: Cheap Clothing, Running Shoes, Camping Kit

REI is undeniably the go-to spot when it comes to anything and everything you could possibly need to experience the great outdoors. Right now, REI is running an incredible Memorial Day Sale featuring huge discounts on clothing, shoes, camping and hiking gear, and so much more. If you have been thinking about upgrading your camping supplies or investing in some new hiking or running attire, now is definitely the time to take advantage of these sweet prices. REI’s Memorial Day Sale will run for a little bit longer, but don’t be surprised when inventory starts to drop — these deals are not ones to be overlooked. As always, REI offers free shipping on orders over $50. Click the link below to shop the entire sale, and keep reading to discover some of the highlights of REI’s Memorial Day Sale.

Hiking and Camping Gear — From $9

One of the most exciting parts of REI’s Memorial Day Sale is the endless amount of camping and hiking gear that is deeply discounted. Water bottles are priced as low as $9, and the assortment of products ranges from an $11 coffee press to a $15 camp chair, to tents under $150 and just about everything in between. If camping or hiking have been on your to-do list but you’re only just getting started, shopping REI’s sale is an opportunity that you simply can’t miss. Everything you need to get out into nature is just a click away and priced to sell.

Patagonia Men’s Clothing — From $15

Patagonia is one of the best brands for men’s outdoor clothing, and for good reason. Everything Patagonia produces is high quality, and the company is committed to protecting the environment. During REI’s Memorial Day Sale, you have the chance to pick up some of Patagonia’s best pieces starting at $15. On sale are underwear, tees, hats, long-sleeve shirts, sweaters, board shorts, button downs, and so much more. It’s hard to beat this chance to shop for high-quality, eco-conscious clothing at such steep discounts. Shop now before all of your favorites sell out in your size.

The North Face Men’s Clothing — From $18

It’s difficult to imagine going out into nature without bringing at least one item from The North Face with you. As part of REI’s Memorial Day Sale, dozens of The North Face men’s clothing items are deeply discounted, with savings as high as 51% off. This is your chance to save big on North Face favorites including tees, fleeces, flannel, and jackets. The North Face offers unbeatable quality with items that will never go out of style. If your outdoor wardrobe is in need of a little sprucing up, don’t miss your chance to stock up on The North Face clothing at up to half off the original retail price.

Alps Mountaineering Aura 35 Sleeping Bag — $75, Was $100

Originally priced at $100, the Alps Mountaineering Aura 35 Sleeping Bag is on sale at REI for 25%, saving you $25 and bringing the price of this high-quality sleeping bag down to only $75. This sleeping bag is lightweight and ultra compact, making it the perfect sleeping bag to pack and carry with you during the day. It offers premium thermal efficiency to keep you cool in the summer, and lightweight warmth to keep you cozy on chilly backpacking trips. The sleeping bag’s two-layer offset construction combined with its contoured, hooded mummy shape were engineered to keep you warm without adding a heavy weight on your back. At $75, this sleeping back from Alps Mountaineering is priced to perfection.

Altra Torin 5 Men’s Road-Running Shoes — $111, Was $150

For those who love to run on and off the trail, Altra has got the sneakers for you. REI knocked 26% off of the original $150 retail price of Altra’s Torin 5 Road-Running Shoes, making them only $111 during this Memorial Day Sale. These shoes are made from Altra’s premium EGO Max foam, which was created to be both light and luxurious. Their 5mm sculpted polyurethane footbeds provide supportive comfort, keeping your foot comfortable and supported with each and every stride. The Altra Torin 5 Road-Running Shoe is currently available in two colors and in nearly every standard size, but you can bet that won’t last for long. Pick up a pair of these cushioned shoes and get ready to hit the trail.

The North Face Stormbreak 3 Tent — $149, Was $199

When you think of camping, perhaps the most important and necessary piece of gear that comes to mind is a tent. Originally $199, REI has reduced the price of The North Face’s Stormbreak 3 Tent by 25%, saving you $50 on a highly-recommended, high-quality tent. The Stormbreak 3 is one of the best backpacking tents, featuring large doors that provide easy access, not to mention a spectacular view of the great outdoors. The doors are easily stuffed into the adjacent mesh pockets, eliminating the need to roll them up. The Stormbreak 3 features a fully seam-taped canopy and floor as well as an easy-pitch design, giving you lots of headroom and two multi-configuration vestibules. If you are looking to spend more time in the wild this summer, The Stormbreak 3 is exactly what you need to do it in style. This unbeatable price is one that won’t be around for long, so add The Stormbreak 3 to your cart as soon as possible.

Riot Edge 11 Kayak with Paddle — $588, Was $840

For those who like to spend more time at sea than on land, the Riot Edge 11 Kayak with Paddle is calling to you from the water. This stable kayak comes with a progressive chine and sleek outline that are perfect for efficient paddling on flatwater. The seat comes with a fully adjustable backrest and a seat base that lowers and raises to make sure you stay comfortable while out on the water. The Riot Edge 11 comes with a Flushmont rod holder, making fishing easier than ever. The self-rescue safety straps help with a paddle float re-entry in case of emergency. Needless to say, the Riot Edge 11 is a high-end kayak currently on sale for a low price. Get yours and get out into the open water before REI’s Memorial Day Sale is gone for good.

Editors' Recommendations