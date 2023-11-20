 Skip to main content
In partnership with
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Jackery’s Solar Generator 100 Plus arrives just in time for the holidays

Jackery Solar Generator 100 Plus used in the wild.
Jackery.

In these strange times, it’s important to make the most of what you have, and one of the best ways to do that is to spring for green tech that uses renewable energy, like solar. Why? Because it makes the most of what’s abundantly available but also cuts down on excess waste, including costs that you might incur through traditional grid-based power. There’s one brand that stands out as the pinnacle of solar innovation, and that’s Jackery.

As a trusted global leader with a long legacy of over 11 years in the industry, over three million units sold, and endorsements from over 200 authoritative media outlets and organizations, Jackery truly stands the test of time. When it comes to innovative products and experiences tied with renewable and solar power, Jackery is the place to be.

Recommended Videos

But that’s enough waxing poetic for now. What we really wanted to talk about was the next-generation sustainability of Jackery’s Solar Generator 100 Plus. Even though it’s newly introduced, it’s the perfect time to start considering one for yourself, your friends, or your family as the holidays creep up on us.

Related

Learn More

What is the Jackery Solar Generator 100 Plus

Jackery Solar Generator 100 Plus used in at camp to power gear.
Jackery

So, we’ve definitely been here before, even with Jackery’s own launches, of which there have been many. From solar generators to portable power stations, Jackery’s lineup is diverse and varied.

The Solar Generator 100 Plus sets the stage by being compact – or mini – yet mighty. Its 99 watt-hours capacity offers high power and long endurance for extended use and exploration, particularly if you’re out exploring the wilderness or off-the-grid.

To give you a quick reference. It can charge the iPhone 14 Pro about six times, keep a Nintendo Switch powered and playing for over four hours, and power the 13-inch 2020 MacBook Air for over eight hours. If you can’t get to an outlet, if you want to conserve power in your RV or van, or if you just want to hit the great outdoors with some electronics, the Jackery Solar Generator 100 Plus is a fantastic choice for doing that.

It also offers up to 100 watts of ultra-fast solar charging, which means it’s capable of charging to 70% in about an hour or completely in as little as two hours. It delivers 100-watts dual PD charging and discharging, 128-watts of output via multiports and multi-device charging, and much more. It’s a stunner of a device that also incorporates six forms of protection, including overvoltage protection, temperature protection, short circuit protection, and more.

The expansive Solar Generator Plus series

Jackery portable power stations lined up next to SG 100 Plus
Jackery

Of course, the Solar Generator 100 Plus joins the rest of Jackery’s SG series lineup, alongside the Solar Generator 2000 Plus, Solar Generator 1000 Plus, and Solar Generator 300 Plus. All of them are suitable for sustainable, outdoor, and indoor use, escaping the restraints of the modern power grid, but also they fit various scenarios depending on how much power you need. The bigger the generator, the more power you can expect.

They’re perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, whether you’re spending most of your time on your own remote properties or somewhere else in the wilderness. They’re also excellent for mobile use, on the road in an RV or van, or taking long road trips. But you’re probably used to those activities, or at least seeing them talked about. Jackery’s Solar Generators are also great for business folks hitting the road, taking a train, or even flying somewhere foreign. The sheer fact that they can keep your mobile devices, like phones, computers, and tablets, powered up at all times is absolutely invaluable. You’ll never be abandoned by your tech again with one of these.

Moreover, what better time to grab one for yourself or friends and family than during the holiday season? They’ll certainly provide lots of warmth and good spirits for Thanksgiving and Christmas, and they help alleviate a lot of stress – so many of us travel for the holidays.

Learn More

Jackery Black Friday offers are here

Jackery also has a handful of Black Friday deals going on that are worth shopping. Here are some of the highlights:

With the SG 1000 Plus, you’ll receive a free DC extension cable and a large carrying bag if you buy at Amazon. With the SG 2000 Plus bundle, you’ll also receive a free E240 portable power station.

So, either way, you’re getting a huge bundle of portable power goodness thanks to these Black Friday offers!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Shhhh! Amazon is Having a FLASH SALE on Solar Generators Today
Jackery 500 on White Background

Looking to go on an expedition to the great outdoors, but not quite ready to part with your electronic devices yet? Then you should look into getting a solar generator. Not only do they store enough power to keep your most essential gadgets running throughout a weekend camping trip, but you can use solar panels to keep them going for days.

Right now, Amazon is running an incredible flash sale on three solar generators. The FlashFish 300W Solar Generator is on sale for just $180, which is $43 off the standard $223 price tag. You can also check out the Progeny 300W Power Station, which you can pick up today for $246 -- $24 off the original price. If you're looking for a higher-end option, you should take a look at the Jackery Explorer 500. It's available for $500, a massive $100 off the regular price of $600. You can find out more about these three power stations below.
FlashFish 300W Solar Generator -- $180, was $223

Read more
10,000 Amazon Shoppers Love This Solar Generator, and Here’s Why
Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 out in the wild.

Portable power packs, like the kind you can plug your phone or tablet into, are a must-have item when you're traveling. You may not always be able to get to an outlet right away to charge your device, which could be bad news. But with a power pack, you can quickly charge your device on the go from anywhere. When you're able to get to an outlet, you can recharge the power pack and everything else you need. It's a useful setup, and it has a multitude of great applications when you're camping or traveling, during power outages, and much more.

Now, what if you could take one of those devices and make it much, much bigger to power a bunch of gadgets, appliances, and, well, just about anything you'd need? That's the idea behind the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240, which is perfect for use outdoors when traveling, exploring, or hunting. You can even hook up a Jackery SolarSaga 60 solar panel to charge it via solar energy. You can check out the Explorer 240 power station right now via Amazon, or keep reading to learn a little more. This thing just may change your life, especially if you spend a lot of time outdoors or away from home.

Read more
You Won’t Believe How Cheap This Portable Solar Generator Is Today
Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 on a white background.

If you're keen to be well-prepared on your camping trips, you need a good quality portable solar generator, and right now, Amazon has an amazing offer on the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500. Ordinarily priced at $600, the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 is down to just $500 with an extra $50 off at the checkout meaning it costs just $450. A saving of $150 on the usual price, this is a great time to ensure you're good to go for power when embarking on a camping trip or similar excursion. Be quick though. Stock is likely to be strictly limited on such a good deal and you won't want to miss out.

The Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 is just the kind of thing you need when you're looking at buying the best camping gear. Built to last, it uses a lithium-ion battery pack contained within a safely designed frame structure to ensure that it's sturdy and reliable no matter how you plan on traveling.

Read more