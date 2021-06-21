The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’ve been waiting for this day, the Prime Day tent deals are here. Are you just starting out and ready to buy your first tent? Or are you itching to upgrade your current tent with one that’s larger, lighter, or easier to put up? Amazon’s 2021 Prime Day deals are live now, and there will be no better time this year to score an excellent bargain on a new camping shelter. Amazon has plenty of Prime Day tent sales available during this year’s early summer event.

While you’re shopping for Prime Day tent deals, be sure to check out the sales on other outdoor gear that are going on right now. There are excellent Prime Day bike deals, Prime Day kayak deals, and Prime Day fishing deals. If you’re seeking other hiking, camping, or expedition gear in addition to tents, we also found Prime Day camping deals. Outdoor enthusiasts can score hefty savings on a wide range of seasonal recreation equipment.

Best Prime Day Tent Deals

As expected, Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods, REI, and other major merchants all have incredible sales this Prime Day 2021. Right now is a great time to round out your camping gear. There are loads of tempting Prime Day tent sales from Amazon and other retailers who have piled on to this new annual sales event with their own highly advertised specials.

Maybe you are new to camping and need a tent. Perhaps you’re a seasoned camper looking to upgrade at end-of-the-season prices. Whatever the reason, a tent is a critical part of your kit. You can use it for sleeping, changing your clothes, or for protection from inclement or even dangerous weather. Tents come in all shapes and sizes, but they all do the same thing — keep you warm and dry so you can enjoy your time outdoors with family and friends. Tents can also be expensive, so price should be one of the first things you look for when shopping. We scanned major online merchants to find the best Prime Day tent deals so you don’t have to do all the work yourself.

Should You Buy a New Tent on Prime Day?

There are several compelling reasons why Prime Day has become the best time of the year to buy most types of outdoor sports and recreation gear. That includes tents, camping and hiking accessories, and almost every type of fair weather sport you can image. If this is already getting TL;DR for you, the short answer to the headline question is yes. If you’re in the market for a new tent and want to have a choice of good deals from a wide selection of tent styles, sizes, and price ranges, you should buy a new tent on Prime Day.

But let’s break down the reasons that affirmative state is valid. The arguments in favor of buying a new tent today, during Prime Day 2021, are seasonality, abnormally pent-up demand, eager manufacturers and retailers, and the relatively new tradition that has built around Prime Day since Amazon first held the midsummer sales event in 2015. Last year’s Prime Day was in October for pandemic-related reasons and even though there were many good deals on tents in 2020, the arguments in favor of take advantage of Prime Day tent sales are way much stronger this year.

Summer, especially early summer, is the best season to buy a new tent. The best selection and prices overall are in spring and summer, but within that time period, summer has the best prices. Tent buyers in the spring are often itching to get going and can tend to be more interested in getting the right tent rather than the double win of getting the right tent at the right price. In late summer and in the fall there are often many good deals, but because demand isn’t as great and because retailers have worked to get their inventories down, you’ll have less of a tent selection.

Sports and exercise enthusiasts are spending a ton of money this year on new gear. The pent-up demand from last year’s lockdowns and ever-stronger interest in staying healthy and exercising means there are lots of buyers, many with stimulus money to spend, who want to buy new equipment. Manufacturers and retailers are all competing for your money, anticipating rec0rd-setting sales levels.

And finally, Prime Day has become a bright spot in what used to be fairly bleak summer selling seasons. Amazon took note of its own sales volumes during Black Friday and Cyber Monday and decided to balance the year with another major sales event in the summer. It worked for Amazon so well now most major retailers have joined in. The celebratory atmosphere of Prime Day 2021 got diverse retailers pumped for sales competition, especially after the good-but-not-amazing results many had during last October’s Prime Day 2020.

In sum, the answer yes, this Prime Day is the best time, perhaps in the history of tent sales, to pick up a primo Prime Day tent deal.

How to Choose a Tent on Prime Day

How, where, and how often will you use your new tent? Those are the first factors to nail down before you start tent shopping. Your budget matters too, of course, but particularly if you’re going to use your tent frequently, for long durations, or in such a way that the difference between a good tent and a poor tent will mean discomfort and possibly even a threat to your safety, you definitely want to focus on the tent features that will enable your tenting success.

The best-prepared shoppers for today’s Prime Day tent deals are people who already decided what they absolutely needed, wanted, and could appreciate in a new tent. They developed a list of likely brands and models that could meet their needs the best and even set price points for purchasing. Is this you? Did you do the work ahead of time and have a clear strategy including what tents you will buy if the price is right? If you start with that list and prioritize the top two or three models, no more than five, then you can attack the various websites today, and when you see your top tent at a deal price you’ll be happy to pay, don’t hesitate. Even though Amazon and other retailers built up their inventories for Prime Day, the hottest deals can sell out.

Amazon discounted a wide variety of tents for Prime Day. Everything from single-person pop-up tents to eight-person tents that could serve as a home base are on sale. Whether you’re someone who wants to tent with your motorcycle for your next trip, get outdoors with your family of five, or simply camp with your dog, there are tents out there for you. Don’t hold bac — today’s the day. Prime Day 2021 is on, and the best Prime Day tent sales are waiting for you.

