 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The Best October Prime Day snowboard deals happening now

Andrew Morrisey
By

Amazon’s October Prime Day event has brought major discounts across the board, as other retailers have dropped prices to compete with the sale. And, with cold weather and winter sports around the corner, now is as good a time as any to purchase a new snowboard. A new snowboard could go a long way toward having a lot more fun snowboarding this year, and both Burton and REI have stepped up with some major snowboard deals. We’ve rounded up all of the best snowboard deals you can find this Prime Day, and if you need some help along the way, check out our complete snowboard buying guide and size chart.

Burton Family Tree Backseat Driver Snowboard — $195, was $390

Top and bottom views of the Burton Family Tree Backseat Driver Snowboard against a gray background.
Burton

This Burton Backset Driver snowboard is a surf-inspired traditional snowboard. It’s designed to ride without bindings, allowing you to step onto and off of the board freely, just as you would with a surfboard. It features a classic snowboard shape, designed to be ridden with a slightly longer nose than tail, which gives more pop to the tail while providing plenty of float, flow, and control. This board has a 25mm taper that promotes floating and turning with a shorter width on the tail that drops it down, as well as a wider width at the nose that pops it up.

Recommended Videos

Niche Story Snowboard — $419, was $599

Top and bottom views of the Niche Story Snowboard against a white background.
Niche

The Niche Story snowboard is a powerful, snappy, and stable snowboard that would ride well for both beginner and intermediate snowboarders. Mage-Traction provides seven additional contact points to the board’s edges, which makes it easier to control on the edges, and provides better stability, particularly in icy conditions. This board also has some forward thinking to it, as it’s composed of materials from the industrial waste of the paper pulp and biofuel industries.

Related

Burton Family Tree 3D Deep Daze Snowboard — $462, was $660

Top and bottom views of the Burton Family Tree 3D Deep Daze Snowboard against a gray background.
Burton

This Burton snowboard features 3D shaping, which gives an added dimension to edge control and makes it easier to control while turning. This is another surf-inspired snowboard, and it’s designed for better riding in powder. The board pulls into arcs and allows you to hold power with acceleration out for a level of response in powder not seen with many snowboards. It also has directional flex features that increase pop in the tail and provide a more resilient nose, allowing riders to more easily maintain control through all terrain and conditions.

Burton Fish 3D Directional Flat Top Snowboard — $462, was $660

Top and bottom views of the Burton Fish 3D Directional Flat Top Snowboard against a gray background.
Burton

The Burton Fish 3D flat top snowboard is another all-terrain snowboard that puts an emphasis on riding better in fresh powder. It has a surfboard-inspired 3D cones shaping in the tip and tail, which makes it a good snowboard for riding out the deepest powder and untracked trails. This is a very light snowboard, as it has a Super Fly II 700G core that uses stronger and lighter wood. It also has a Channel Board Mount that’s designed to help dial in the perfect stance and is compatible with all major bindings.

Burton Family Tree Mystery Juice Snowboard — $875, was $1,750

Top and bottom views of the Burton Family Tree Mystery Juice Snowboard against a gray background.
Burton

The Burton Mystery Juice snowboard is a premium snowboard that offers a lot of versatility. It’s designed to make its way through heavy powder and all mountain terrains, offering high-energy precision and agility. It’s a good board for air and speed across the whole mountain, as it offers a responsive, lightweight build and snappy precision. It has a Dragonfly II 500G core, which is Burton’s lightest core ever, and integrates carbon laminations inside the core to provide great pop and performance with far less material.

Editors' Recommendations

Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer, photographer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led…
Best cheap Ryobi tool deals for October 2022
Using a Ryobi String Trimmer on a lawn.

For many of us, fall means yard work. If you're shopping for power tools for your shop or yard, be sure to check the current Ryobi deals. Ryobi's massive selection of battery-operated power tools attracts a loyal customer base that searches for Ryobi sales whenever they want to add to their collection or upgrade. There are so many Ryobi landscaping tools, yard tools, and power hand and bench tools that keeping track of the best Ryobi deals can be a challenge -- but we do it for you. Ryobi frequently introduces new models to its lines of 18V and 40V cordless power tools, and the discounts on individual tools and tool combination bundles can add up to significant savings. If you don't see a Ryobi deal for a tool you are looking for, be sure to check back regularly.

If you're not interested specifically in Ryobi brand tools but you are looking for lawnmower deals or essential tools for home, we have you covered there, too.
Today's Best Ryobi Deals

Read more
The best golf club deals for October 2022
Golf clubs in a bag.

If you're looking for golf club deals, your timing is perfect. While it's totally true you can find golf club sales all year, there are certain times of the year when retailers and manufacturers work together to offer customers extra-special golf club deals. If you're an advanced player you likely know exactly what brand, model, and configurations, and modifications you want. Beginners and even intermediate golfers can get confused and even overwhelmed by the advertising and marketing rhetoric that surrounds golf clubs. We've lined up some of the best deals for individual golf clubs and sets of clubs on sale today. Sales change often and we update this post on a regular basis, so if you don't see what you want today, check back regularly.

Any golfer can benefit from Garmin watch deals for GPS golf watches. Garmin's Approach model smartwatches have data about courses worldwide and allow you to enter your own data each time you play.
Today's Best Golf Club Deals

Read more
The best golf ball deals for October 2022
best golf ball deals callaway diablo tour

Everyone who plays golf is interested in the best golf ball deals, especially when the golf ball sales are for the latest models of big brand balls used by PGA pros on tour. Players looking for practice balls also seek golf ball deals on used, refinished balls. Because playing golf can be a drain on your wallet if you play regularly, we scouted out the best deals available today for both new premium balls and refinished used balls from the same brand names. We update this post regularly, so if the balls you prefer or want to try aren't listed below today, check back soon.

If you're serious about getting any edge you can on the golf course, Garmin watch deals include Approach GPS golf watches and activity bands to help you record your scores and access yardage and other data on thousands of courses worldwide.
Today's Best Golf Ball Deals

Read more