Best Prime Day Dumbbell Deals 2021

For this June’s Prime Day 2021, Amazon’s Prime Day deals on dumbbells and other exercise gear are bound to be amazing. Prime Day 2020 had a multitude of great deals, but fitness equipment of all types was in great demand with low inventories due to a massive pandemic-related increase in home workouts. This year, you’ll find Prime Day dumbbell sales on everything from light dumbbells for toning to heavy weights for bulking up. Those looking to add free weights to their workout routine need look no further than these Prime Day dumbbell deals. Don’t miss out.

What Prime Day Dumbbell Deals to Expect

Because Amazon often slashes prices up to 50 percent or more on home fitness equipment as part of its Prime Day deals. You can expect to find Prime Day dumbbell sales on individual dumbbell pairs, dumbbell sets. and adjustable dumbbells. Accessories like dumbbell stands, fitness mats, and fitness clothing also will go on sale. Want a fitness watch like an Apple Watch or one of these best Garmin watch deals? You could get those, too. In fact, you could get an entire home fitness setup at a fraction of the price.

The best prices will be on older models, but that doesn’t mean you can’t grab some of the newest gear available. The good news on that front is simple dumbbells don’t age or lose their effectiveness. Amazon offers flash sales that steeply discount a product for a limited time. Don’t hesitate if the price is reasonable; you may not see this steep of a discount again. Follow our Prime Day deals hub for these short-term sales and snag them before they are gone. You won’t regret it.

What Prime Day Dumbbell Deals We Saw Last Year

Last year it was almost impossible to find dumbbells at any price. Most brand-name dumbbells were either not available or in such high demand that the prices didn’t budge much, even for Prime Day. One notable exception, however, was for the Amazon Basics rubber-encased hex dumbbells. Because Prime Day is Amazon’s own sales event, there were deep discounts on Amazon-brand Prime Day dumbbell sales.

Should You Buy New Dumbbells on Prime Day?

This year’s Prime Day dumbbell deals will be the best bargains of the year and will likely be as good as Black Friday deals in November. If you’re in the market for your first dumbbells or want to fill out an existing set, there’s no reason to delay and wait for Black Friday.

The Best Dumbbell Deals Happening Now

You will find the best deals on Amazon Prime Day, but that’s not the only time Amazon slashes its prices. The online retailer has been known to drop prices ahead of Amazon Prime Day to get shoppers excited for the big event. If you see a one of the best dumbbell deals at an incredible price, don’t wait. Buy them while you can since you don’t know when you will see that price point again. It could be more expensive on Prime Day, and you’ll kick yourself for not buying it when the price was at a low. If you are concerned about paying too much, you could always buy the item and ask Amazon to price match or return it if it’s cheaper during the Prime Day event.
Expires soon

wolfyok Fitness Dumbbells Set

100 130
For an adaptable workout, the best thing you can do is get adjustable dumbbells. This dumbbell set can weigh from 12 to 44 pounds depending on what kind of exercise you want to try.
Buy at Amazon
Extra $10 off with on-page coupon
Expires soon

DDFE Adjustable Dumbbell Lifting Set

119 228
Colored in head-turning lemon yellow, the dumbbells have thickened screws and deep threads for stability and neck and shoulder protection.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

TELK Adjustable Dumbbells

150 190
This 200-lb pair features rust-free cast iron weight plates in 5lb increments and textured chrome handles for a non-slip grip.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Power Systems Sales

Up to 70% off
Enjoy up to 70% on new, high-quality workout equipment with Power System's sale.
Buy at Power Systems
Expires soon

SKONYON Adjustable Dumbbell 25 lbs

90 130
This adjustable dumbbell employs a push-pull design to help you change its weight, ranging from 5 to 25 lbs, and prevents staining for floorboards with its customized base.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Troy 5lb to 75lb Dumbbell Set with Rack

3375 4265
Keep your 15 pairs of 12-sided rubber-encased dumbbells organized with the scratch-resistant three-tier rack that can accommodate a whopping 3,450lbs of dumbbells.
Buy at Gym Gear Direct
Expires soon

Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Workout Dumbbell w/ Adjustable Weight - 3-Pack

1796 3780
Jumpstart your day with Bowflex's adjustable dumbbell set, with weights ranging from 10 to 90 pounds for the ultimate fat-burning experience.
Buy at Walmart
Discount with coupon on page
Expires soon

Adjustable Weight Dumbbell-Curl Barbell Set

130 180
Aterastyle's dumbbell set features a unique curved bar to help you perform a variety of exercises and a double nut anti-slip design to prevent the plates from falling during your workout.
Buy at Amazon
5% discount with on-page coupon
Expires soon

Eazylyfe Adjustable 66-Pound Dumbbells Set

206 299
No need to worry about purchasing multiple gym equipment as this ergonomically-designed dumbbell can function as a kettlebell, a barbell, and a push-up bar to accommodate your go-to exercises.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Homeye Adjustable Dumbbells Set for Women

28 34
The eye-catching pastel colors will make anyone in the gym green with envy. Three removable weight blocks are included to level up your fitness routine without purchasing multi-weight sets.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

BESPORTBLE 66LB Adjustable Dumbbell Weight Sets

90 300
The set includes a slip-resistant extension bar, converting your dumbbell into a barbell, and adjustable weights to push you to greater heights.
Buy at Walmart
Discount with coupon
Expires soon

YAHEETECH Adjustable 66.14-Pound Dumbbell Weight Set

70 80
With the weight plates encased in plastic, you can be assured that it won't damage the floor while you are doing home exercises. The handle's anti-rust iron plating ensures the dumbbell's longevity.
Buy at Amazon

