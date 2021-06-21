All the Latest Amazon Prime Day Bike Deals and Sales

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’ve been shopping for a new bike and looking for the lowest prices, now’s the time to take advantage of Prime Day bike deals — 2021 edition. After a last year’s pandemic- delayed October event, this year’s summer Prime Day bike sales may include the best bargains you’ll find on cycling gear all year. Prime Day has grown each year since its 2015 debut. This year’s pent-up demand for products of all types and especially for outdoor sports and fitness equipment this year will likely result in the best Prime Day deals ever.

Sales prices are at their best and demand for outdoor sports and exercise equipment traditionally peaks in late spring and summer. If you’re looking for awesome Prime Day bike deals you’ll do well indeed this year. But other types of outdoor sports and fitness gear are on sale for Prime Day. If you want to consider other types of outdoor bargains in addition to or instead of bikes, check out the buys we found for best Prime Day kayak deals, best Prime Day tent deals, best Prime Day fishing deals, and best Prime Day camping deals.

Best Prime Day Bike Deals

Should You Buy a New Bike on Prime Day?

Because Prime Day 2020 was in October, any projections for 2021’s summer Prime Day bike sales that didn’t take into account the seasonal differences may have underestimated the range and depth of today’s Prime Day bike deals. Bicycling is year-round in many parts of the country, but Prime Day 2020 sellers in mid-October heading into the fall and winter cold, snow, and ice put a damper on the sales expectation. Last year’s 15% to 20% deals on many bicycles were limited compared to many of this year’s Prime Day bike deals. Many of today’s Prime Day bike sales are discounted significantly more than last year for several reasons in addition to the seasonally greater interest in biking in the spring and summer than the fall and winter.

When the pandemic hit last year, fitness centers and gyms across the country closed. The closures led avid exercisers and sports buffs to focus on home exercise equipment and outdoor fitness gear. So the demand for bikes skyrocketed in 2020. There was relatively little pressure on manufacturers or retailers to drop deep discounts — or any discounts at all — on most bicycles because the demand was so high.

This year we still see more models marked sold out earlier than normal in the biking season. However, as factories around the world began to re-open, manufacturers did what they could to ramp up bike production and retailers competed to fill and build up bicycle inventories.

Realize going into your hunt for Prime Day bike deals that popular bike models do sell out, especially in specialized categories. If you’re just starting out or only have a casual interest in biking, you have a choice of plenty of excellent Prime Day bike deals. If you’re looking for an extra edge in trail or mountain biking and will commit significant funds to the purchase, this summer’s Prime Day bike sales are your best chance so far this year — and will likely be the best opportunity of the year — to save considerable cash on a new bike. We stress research to narrow down your selection for bicycles, but with biking the trade-off is the chance of your top choices may not be available.

If your purchase isn’t all that urgent and you want to wait for the best price of the year, we don’t suggest waiting for Black Friday. As the last two years have shown, Black Friday deals haven’t been much different from Prime Day deals on most products. Last year the very best bike sales were from the late spring to mid summer. Based on all of those factors, if you see an excellent Prime Day bike deal today, we suggest that you go for it. Your chances of a better price this year are slim.

How to Choose a Bike on Prime Day

As always, advanced planning and research into the best bicycle types, brands, and even models that meet your needs and fall within your budget range are the best way to strategize for the wide-ranging selection of Prime Day bike deals. It was impossible to know exactly which bike models would be on sale for this year’s Prime Day bike sales. Now that the big day has arrived, however, we see that just about all manufacturers and brands for all types of bicycles are represented. From mountain bikes to beach cruisers, touring bikes, commuter bikes, gravel bikes, fat tire bikes, and beyond, there are deals for all types. But to repeat, you won’t find every model bicycle for any manufacturer or bicycle brand.

If you started early and lined up a list of bike models that could meet your needs and identified target prices you’d be willing to pay for each, you’re in good shape for this year’s Prime Day bike deals. Prime Day is exciting and some of the deal write-ups and photographs can tempt you from sticking to your plan. Our experience in past Prime Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and other major sales events is that having a plan and sticking to it leads to the greatest satisfaction with your purchases. That’s the strategy we’re sticking to for our personal shopping list for this year’s Prime Day as well.

You may find it advantageous to seek deals on last year’s models. If you’re a semi-pro status biker looking for every edge, yeah, you’ll likely want the very latest bike tech to maintain your competitive status. If you are a novice to an intermediate biker, last year’s hot tech could give you a significant equipment upgrade without devastating your budget.

But how about emotion and excitement? Despite our suggestion for planning and buying strategy, it doesn’t work for everyone. We know that people are different and not everyone likes to strategize ahead of time. For many people, over-thinking or drilling down to features and priorities is a buzz kill. Whether buying a new mountain bike, a new car or truck, or even a new house, many people rely on emotional decision-making for major purchases. And for some, that works. If you’re not spending funds or credit already allocated for other purposes, it’s OK for some people to take a chance on a hot-looking deal on an unfamiliar brand or model.

Two instances in which buying on impulse or dropping a previously articulated plan for a compelling-looking Prime Day bike deal are when you’re looking for a beginner’s bike or you just want a bike to noodle around on in your neighborhood on an occasional basis. While it’s always a good idea to buy the best product you can afford for its intended use, if you’re looking for a Prime Day bike sale for casual riding when you’re on vacation and you may decide to just give the bike away when the summer is over, careful considerations and weighty decision-making aren’t required.

