4 Best Garmin Amazon Prime Day Deals on Smartwatches

By

Today is the final day for Amazon’s biggest sale of the year. New, last-minute Prime Day Deals are rolling in, including seriously deep discounts with Prime Day Camping Deals on everything from kayaks to backpacks to tents. Garmin is likewise offering up to 56% off the list price on some of its best GPS smartwatches. These are our top four picks.

Garmin Fenix 5S Plus Multisport GPS Smartwatch — From $350, was $800

Garmin Fenix 5S Plus Multisport GPS Smartwatch
Garmin’s Fenix 5S is an everyday smartwatch available in a variety of stylish color combinations. With built-in heart rate monitoring, color topo maps, music controls, and Garmin Pay contactless payment, it’s ideal for active wearers who want a smaller multisport watch that doesn’t look like a typical, bulky multisport watch. The best part is that it’s available this Prime Day at more than 50% off — that’s a savings of $450 off retail.

Garmin Instinct Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch with GPS — From $150, was $300

Garmin Instinct Outdoor GPS Smartwatch
For a rugged alternative that strips away frilly bezels and unnecessary ornamentation, there’s the Garmin Instinct. This GPS smartwatch meets U.S. Military standards to survive the harshest outdoor conditions, including thermal, shock, and water resistance (up to 100 meters). It features a three-axis compass and tracks everything most avid outdoorsmen care most about, including heart rate, stress, activity level, barometric pressure, and elevation. Plus, it works with multiple satellite navigation systems, including GPS, Glonass, and Galileo, so you’re guaranteed never to get lost.

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music — From $220, was $450

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music Smartwatch
As its name implies, the Garmin Forerunner 645 is the perfect smartwatch for runners. Running-centric features include ground contact time balance, stride length, vertical ratio, and (when paired with external monitors) other advanced running dynamics to evaluate your current training status. Of course, it also boasts essential everyday tech like built-in music storage for up to 500 songs, Garmin Pay contactless payment, and a wrist-based heart monitor.

Garmin Forerunner 735XT Multisport GPS Running Watch — $170, was $280

Garmin Forerunner 735XT Multisport GPS Running Watch

This pared-down version in Garmin’s Forerunner series provides all the essential features athletes care most about. While it’s primarily targeting runners, it also delivers advanced dynamics on other common sports like swimming and cycling. It includes a VO2 max estimate, race predictor, recovery advisor, and a lactate threshold (when paired with the optional chest strap heart rate monitor). At only $170 this Prime Day, it’s one of the best, full-featured smartwatches for the money.

