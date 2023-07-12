 Skip to main content
Get an Apple Watch Series 8 at its cheapest-ever price

Andrew Morrisey
By
An Apple Watch Series 8 with the screen turned on.

Prime Day is a good time to land a new smartwatch, and the folks at Amazon have chosen this Prime Day to discount the Apple Watch Series 8. This is good news for fitness and outdoors enthusiasts, as this is one of the newer models of the Apple Watch and new updates make the Apple Watch a hiking must-have. The Apple Watch Series 8 is going for just $280 for Prime Day, which is a $119 discount from its regular price of $280. This is worth pouncing on, as Apple products rarely see discounts this substantial.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 is one of the newest generations of Apple Watch, and with it Apple has taken everything people loved about previous versions and made it all even better. The Series 8 has a sleek, comfortable design that looks as good for a night out as it does for a run on the trail. It has advanced sensors that provide insights to help you better understand your health, and it’s able to track things like your temperature, blood oxygen levels, heart rhythm, and sleep stages. The Apple Watch Series 8 makes a powerful fitness partner, and includes safety features like fall detection. The forthcoming WatchOS 10 will make the Apple Watch a true cycling smartwatch as well.

But the Apple Watch Series 8 isn’t just for fitness nuts. It’s a sleek piece of tech that integrates seamlessly with Apple’s software and device ecosystems. You can send a text from your Apple Watch Series 8, as well as send money with Apple Pay. You can unlock your Mac with the Series 8, as well as find all of your other Apple devices. You can even make a phone call if you’ve got your Series 8 paired with your iPhone. Adding an Apple Watch to your roster of devices also allows you to listen to music and podcasts, use Siri, and get notifications on the go.

Today you can grab the Apple Watch Series 8 for a Prime Day price of $280. This is a deal exclusive to Amazon Prime members, and it’s worth a savings of $119 from its regular price of $399. Amazon is also including free same-day delivery for many areas.

5 great reasons why you should go to your favorite ski resort this summer
Ski resorts are for life, not just for winter
A ski resort in the summer with a lake and resort buildings.

Ski resorts: They're a winter thing, right? I thought so too. It's a ski resort — the clue is in the name. But a few years back, my partner and I loaded our summer travel gear into an RV and hit the road to see what ski resorts were all about year-round.

What did we find? Other than some residual snow, we found that ski resorts thrive year-round worldwide, and not just because of this year's west coast summer skiing phenomenon. Increasing numbers of ski resorts are focusing on summer — especially as climate change affects winter seasons — and you should too. Here's why.
Get up high
Melting snow doesn't mean that the lifts have to stop turning. Many ski resorts across the US keep their gondolas and some lifts spinning into the summer to give you quick access to the mountaintops and resorts. Hiking trails, mountaintop bars, that high-altitude yoga retreat you've signed up for, and endless mountain views are all accessible with these summer uplifts.
Trail running, mountain biking, and hiking
Hiking trails and mountain biking routes litter most US ski resorts. In many cases, these trails are made accessible by gondola access, but others start from the resort basin and wind their way up into the mountains. Be prepared for long days out hiking, but in return, you'll get the most breathtaking routes you've ever experienced, with plenty of wildlife on the way.

Tick safety 101: How to safely remove ticks (and avoid them in the first place)
Tick season is here, so here's how to stay safe on the trail and remove any clingers on
Tick on human finger

Of all the various animals living on the trail, one of the most potentially harmful can be barely bigger than a pinhead. Knowing how to avoid ticks while hiking should be part of any hiker and camper's skillset. That's because ticks — most commonly the deer tick and larger dog tick — carry the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi, which causes Lyme disease. You can also catch other tick-borne illnesses from a tick bite – Elrichosis and Rocky Mountain spotted fever, among others.

It's an unfortunate truth that no matter how hard you try, these tiny insects may still find their way to your skin and latch onto you. You often won't notice until you're home and off the trail, so you should perform regular tick checks on yourself and others, removing as many ticks as you find. Most ticks are perfectly safe and can be removed and disposed of. But it's better to play it safe on the trail, so here's our guide for avoiding ticks, as well as how to remove ticks if you do get bitten.

Hiking in hot weather: The essential rules everyone should follow
Stay safe and recognize the warning signs with these summer trail top tips
A silhouette of some hikers against the sun

Dreams of summer hiking have kept plenty of trail lovers going through the winter while their favorite hiking routes have been deep in hibernation. Long days under the sun make the summer the perfect time to get hundreds of miles under your feet, but hiking in hot weather also comes with its challenges.

The dangers of hot weather hiking are genuine. If you aren't prepared, hiking in the summer can be easily as dangerous and challenging as hiking in mid-winter. If you spend enough days on trails in the summer heat, you'll come across someone who wasn't ready for the heat and is dazed, confused, or even in need of emergency rescue. Avoid becoming part of this crowd with these hot-weather hiking tips.

