Is the Canyon Spectral CF 8 the right mountain bike for you?

I absolutely love riding different bikes, especially from a brand I’m somewhat unfamiliar with. Not that I had never heard of Canyon bikes or the Canyon Spectral that would eventually show up at my door, but I had yet to have the opportunity to throw my leg over a Canyon and put it through its paces.

That would all change on one sunny, mid-June day, as a knock at my door revealed a rather large box. Canyon was kind enough to send The Manual the Canyon Spectral CF 8, one of their top-level trail destroyers. I was more than happy to receive it.

A box on my doorstep, direct-to-consumer

If you like what you see and read in this review and think you’ll head to a local bike shop to check out what Canyon mountain bikes they have, you’ll be out of luck. Canyon is a direct-to-consumer brand, meaning that they are only sold online. A couple of clicks, your credit card, and a Canyon Spectral can be on your doorstep, too.

Recommended Videos

As with anything, there are positives and negatives with the direct-to-consumer, or D2C, platform. The most significant benefit of buying a mountain bike from a D2C brand is the money you save. Buying D2C cuts a few steps out of the manufacturer-to-consumer process, resulting in lower costs.

One of the major steps that is left out is, of course, the bike shop. The past decade or so has seen the rise of D2C brands, especially during COVID. With mountain biking enthusiasts being loyal to local bike shops, there have been many who hold the opinion that buying D2C hurts the local bike shop.

But, with tensions diminishing over the past few years, it seems bike shops are seeing D2C brands as less of a threat and more of a way to get new riders on mountain bikes. More riders mean more bikes for shops to service.

Bike shops have become accustomed to receiving D2C bikes, like Canyon, assembling and checking them over for a customer. Having been in the mountain bike game for a little bit, I fortunately know the basics of assembling a bike, and have the tools needed to be successful. But, even if you don’t, Canyon makes assembling any of their bikes easy, providing the needed tools and links to how-to videos on their website.

Assembling the Canyon Spectral bike

The Canyon Spectral was in all reality very easy to assemble. First, the bike was packaged really well, with everything wrapped tight and unable to move. No rattling around and getting scuffs or damage.

Three steps were all that were required for assembling the Canyon Spectral: Putting on the handlebars, putting on the front wheel, and inserting the dropper seat post after attaching the dropper cable. Throw on some pedals (bikes don’t come with pedals) and I was ready to ride.

Of course, some minor adjustments, ones that are better performed while sitting on the bike, were needed. I got the handlebars and levers to where I liked them. I also raised the seat post a tad. Once I bedded in the brakes I could hit the trails. Receiving, building, and riding a Canyon bike all on the same day isn’t unreasonable.

The ins and outs of the Canyon Spectral CF 8

Knowing what type of mountain bike you need is really important. Trail bikes have become one of the most popular bike categories, and the Canyon Spectral fits on perhaps the more aggressive end of that spectrum.

The Canyon Spectral CF 8 is a long-travel trail bike, with 160 mm of front travel paired with 150mm of rear travel. This carbon-fiber frame rolls on 29-inch wheels and incorporates very modern geometry. A slack 64-degree head-tube angle is paired with a moderate 76.5-degree seat-tube angle. My size medium frame has a 456mm reach and a long, 1226mm wheelbase.

Without putting in the miles, it is hard to know exactly what type of rider the Canyon Spectral would match. But, having some familiarity with mid to long-travel trail bikes, I think I can get somewhat of an idea.

With the modern geometry that the Canyon Spectral has, this bike should go uphill nearly as well as it goes down. The suspension numbers tell a lot about the bike’s capability while descending, and the Spectral’s point to the fact that it will descend well. Coming in at under 31 pounds, this could be a great bike for someone who isn’t afraid to put in the miles, tackle steep climbs, but does it all for the payoff of the descent. I look forward to how this bike will impress.

What really impressed me, for now, was the componentry. The Canyon Spectral CF 8 comes with Fox Performance Elite level suspension—a Fox 36 fork up front and a Fox Float X rear shock. Shimano takes care of the brakes and shifting, with a complete XT drivetrain and XT 4-piston brakes. The wheelset is handled by DT Swiss. XM1700 rims are laced to DT Swiss 350 hubs. The wheels are then wrapped in Maxxis DHR II tires, front and back.

They truly weren’t compromising when they were building the Canyon Spectral CF 8. Not just componentry, but top-of-the-line componentry from brands like Fox, DT Swiss, and Shimano sets the Spectral CF 8 apart, especially at $4,199. I’ve even seen it on sale, dropping this highly spec’d, carbon-fiber trail bike well below $4000 at times.

These components at this price make me wonder: Is this the best spec’d mountain bike in the $4,000 range?

What I didn’t like

As impressed as I was with the Canyon Spectral CF 8, there were a few places that I thought missed the mark.

While Canyon did a wonderful job choosing components for most of the bike, like an Ergon Enduro Comp saddle, other components were in-house, Canyon parts. The stem, handlebars, and dropper seat-post are all made by Canyon. While this isn’t super surprising, it would have been nice to see Canyon use other companies for these components like they used DT Swiss for the wheel build.

My other gripe was the use of a proprietary stem, spacers, and general headset setup. Proprietary parts mean that they will only work on that specific bike model. Since Canyon is D2C and not sold in bike shops, this can make replacing these parts difficult.

With that said, there are little things here and there that I am considering changing. Some of them may be functional changes, while others are purely personal preferences.

This is only an introduction to the Canyon Bikes and the Canyon Spectral CF 8. Stick around and be on the lookout for more reviews to come, as we put this bike through its paces to see how it performs.