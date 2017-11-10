10 Great Gifts for Outdoorsmen

If the man in your life loves the outdoors, finding him a great gift can be tough. Chances are, he already has a ton of gear and seemingly doesn’t need anything else. That’s where we come in. Below are ten unique gifts for outdoorsmen in your live, from the easily affordable to downright extravagant. You’re sure to make his day with any of these outdoors-oriented options.

Patagonia Provisions Breakfast + Bars Gift Box – $25

Try this spin on the traditional holiday gift box. Patagonia Provisions is a subscription-based, whole food service offering outdoor-ready meals that are sustainably prepared. Your outdoorsman will need sustenance on his next hike, so why not provide him with a healthy breakfast? This box comes with three pouches of their Organic Breakfast grains and three organic Fruit + Almond bars. There are several other gift options to choose from too.

Fisher Original Astronaut Space Pen – $59

In the world of writing instruments, it doesn’t get much more iconic than Fisher Space Pens. Per their name, they were originally developed as a pressurized pen, ideal for anti-gravity situation. It helps that they come in dozens of styles and are pretty sleek on their own. The AG7 hasn’t changed in 36 years for good reason: it’s handsome, it delivers and it’s going to stand up to your next outdoor trip.

Parks Project Gear – $25-$70

Our national parks are in need of our support more than ever (your outdoorsman surely feels the same way). LA-based Parks Project is focused on maintaining and rehabilitating our park system through volunteering and donating proceeds from their on-point clothing and homeware collection. Beyond a variety of shirts and hats, spring for a set of playing cards or a candle that will remind you of the importance of America’s great outdoor spaces no matter where you are.

How To Stay Alive in the Woods – $12

Bradford Angier’s classic book outlines the basics of outdoor living in four distinct sections. This how-to manual was written before modern conveniences and includes instructions on shelter, which plants are edible (and which aren’t) and how to catch game without a gun. The book recounts the life Angier and his wife lived after moving to northeastern British Columbia, where they lived off the land in mostly uninterrupted wilderness. It’s a classic, packable reference read that’s still useful for even the most experienced outdoorsman.

Eddie Bauer Guide Gloves – $90

Your outdoorsman probably likes to get after some extreme winter activities, so a good pair of gloves will be key. These goatskin-lined, water-resistant beauties were developed with alpine climbing and backcountry in mind, so they’re prepared for just about anything. PrimaLoft insulation and a snug fit round out a solid choice to keep his hands nice and toasty.

Exotac titanLIGHT – $50

A good fire starter is worth its weight in gold. Exotac’s latest model continues their tradition of building high-quality lighters that can withstand just about any weather condition. The titanLIGHT is made from aircraft-grade aluminum and weighs just two ounces. If your outdoorsman is still using matches or cheap convenience store lighters, it’s time to upgrade him to this waterproof version. Everytime he’s enjoying a nice campfire, he’ll think of you.

Atelier Ace x Alpha Industries Waterproof Fishtail Parka – $300

For the outdoorsman that needs a bit of style in his winter wear, check out this parka collab from the Ace Hotel design team and Alpha Industries. It follows a classic US Army style and offers plenty of flexibility in a coat that will look good on the trails or the lodge after the hike.

Lifestraw Universal – $35

Clean water is an essential gift that everyone will appreciate. Instead of getting a new bottle, try this option from Lifestraw, which fits their excellent filtration technology into almost any reusable bottle. Plus, for every product sold (Universal or otherwise), they’ll provide a year of clean drinking water to a child in a developing country through their “Follow the Liters” program.

Opinel No. 10 – $19

Talk about a great knife at a great value. Opinel knives are considered a gold standard icon in the cutlery world and the No. 10 continues that look in a classic shape. It hasn’t changed much in decades because it hasn’t had to. It’s an excellent pocket knife that will become your outdoorsman’s new go-to tool.

Alaska Adventure Uncruise – From $4,695/person

Sure, you’d have to really love your outdoorsman to splurge on a seven-night cruise through Alaska, but if you’re looking for an “ultimate” level gift, this is it. Uncruise puts a new spin on tired cruises by offering interactive wilderness jaunts and all sorts of outdoor activities based on the particular itinerary. This one offers kayaking, paddleboarding, and hiking in pristine coves and forests, while offering a journey into Glacier Bay National Park. It’s the perfect balance of outdoor experience by day, while retreating to a fully stocked, hotel-like ship at night.

