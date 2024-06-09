The best-selling colognes for men (because some things are popular for a reason)

The way you smell is the message you send before you even open your mouth or shake a hand. When someone meets you for the first time, your style can give them a great first impression from a distance. But then your cologne will be the storyteller up close. Smelling good is one of the main points of men’s grooming. Soaps, shampoos, lotions, all fragrant and elevating your attractiveness, and ultimately, your memorability.

That is why popular men’s colognes become, well, popular. These are the scents that stand the test of time. The ones that linger on your shirt when you leave, and your girl wears it to bed. The kind that stays around in the office (subtly, not drifting throughout the office because you take a bath in it) after you have gone. And the kind that sparks memories of great dates in the past when she smells it on you before leaving the house. Of course, the best of the best sell like the best of the best. And these are the colognes that sell better than any other year in and year out.

When you talk about the best-selling men’s colognes, you will see many long-lasting staples in the industry. Very few are as big and as tested as Dior. Sauvage was introduced in 1966 when Christian Dior asked Percy Savage to help him come up with a name for a cologne. Allegedly, when Savage arrived, Dior’s butler introduced him as “Monsieur Sauvage,” and the name stuck. It was Dior’s first men’s cologne and, to this day, is still the top seller.

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Johnny Depp may be helping with that, as it is perhaps the most recognizable marketing for a cologne in the world right now. What is better than Jack Sparrow playing the electric guitar in the desert? Smelling good when he does it, that’s what.

The original ‘Y’ dropped in 1964 as the first of the newly established legendary fashion house. It has since been one of the most famous fragrances of all time and, since it is relatively unisex in its design, has been a great choice for men ever since. However, in 2017, YSL set out to capture the new generations of men born in the 80s and 90s. The inspiration is the man in the black leather jacket and the white T-shirt. Few things are manlier than the greaser look from decades before.

I mean, is this the James Dean or Marlon Brando scent? Could be. That works for me.

To be a best-selling cologne for men, it has to be manly. While Chanel is definitely a brand marketed more towards women, they nailed the concept of a masculine fragrance in 1990 when they dropped EGOISTE. Meaning selfish or self-centered in French, the fragrance is meant to channel the masculinity of seductive power and control over the world around him, built and driven by his character.

Maybe that is too romantic and reading way too much into a cologne. Then again, maybe we’re only seeing and smelling what men have had for over three decades, as this scent has been a favorite since before Vanilla Ice dropped “Ice Ice Baby.”

Sometimes, a scent takes you on a trip with every spritz. Some colognes smell like the beach, colognes that smell like the woods, and some that are built for holidays. Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gio arrived 25 years ago thanks to the inspiration of a Mediterranean island called Pantelleria. Since it is built of volcanic rock in an oceanic paradise, it embodies all the elements. Land built on fire in a bed of water amidst the ocean air, this fragrance is everything you could have ever wanted.

Men everywhere have felt the same for two and a half decades, and it remains a top seller throughout the industry. Since it makes its home on an island in the Mediterranean, if Achilles ever wore a cologne, we’re pretty sure this one would have been it.

Citrus will always be a favorite scent among men. It is fresh. It is clean. And it engages the feeling of spring and summer. Therefore, it isn’t a surprise that Calvin Klein CK One is a big deal for men. As a matter of fact, it was such a big deal in 1994 that it sold $5 million worth in the first ten days. It then went on to rake in $90 million annually to make it one of the top-selling colognes of all time.

CK knows how to market its product (we all remember Marky Mark on the billboard in Times Square, right?), and that is why even over a decade later, in 2007, the bottles still sold yearly at a $30 million clip. If you could have guys smelling billboards the way women stared at Mark Wahlberg in the Calvin Klein briefs, we’re sure CK would have found a way to do it.

Remember the Cool Water thing? Yeah, Ralph Lauren Polo Blue was the swanky version. Hitting the stands in 2002, this was an entire generation’s first cologne. While guys have been wearing it into their 20s, it did start to suffer from the stigma of being a young man’s scent. That didn’t hurt the sales, though, as high schools all over the country will never be short on guys needing to smell great for homecoming and prom.

The smell was inspired by a visit to Caneel Bay in the Caribbean. Here, the combination of land and sea, or more aptly, the smell of the thick foliage and the ocean salt, birthed this classic American staple. If you are looking for anything classic and a bestseller, you can always trust Ralph Lauren’s style.