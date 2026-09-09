Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink
  3. News

WhistlePig’s new Boss Hog rye whiskey channels ancient Egypt

The Boss Hog XIII: The Golden Pharaoh is finished in Egyptian black honey and tiger nut barrels

By
a bottle of The Boss Hog XIII: The Golden Pharaoh and two glasses
WhistlePig Whiskey

New whiskeys hit the market all the time. There are one-offs never to be seen again, and annual releases that draw a cult following. But few bottles garner as much attention as WhistlePig’s The Boss Hog. The Vermont distiller puts out this whiskey each fall, with 2026 marking its 13th edition.

The Boss Hog has become a collector’s item due partly to scarcity but also because each release features an entirely new aging process. This year’s release, dubbed “The Golden Pharaoh,” is one of their wildest expressions yet.

The Boss Hog XIII: The Golden Pharaoh

The Boss Hog XIII: The Golden Pharaoh is a rye whiskey inspired by ancient Egypt. It’s also the first whiskey to be aged in American oak and then finished in barrels that were seasoned with Egyptian black honey and tiger nuts.

Recommended Videos

“Through our research, we came across a tiger nut cake recipe carved into the side of a tomb dating back more than 3,000 years. We learned that tiger nuts and black honey were a true taste of the Egyptian land and its people, and that really resonated with us,” explains Meghan Ireland, WhistlePig’s head blender.

They then got to work recreating the recipe on their Vermont farm and fell in love with the flavor combination. That led the WhistlePig team to experiment with the finishing barrels for this year’s The Boss Hog to see what those flavors could do to the brand’s rye whiskey. The Golden Pharaoh is the result.

the boss hog golden pharoah bottle in box
WhistlePig Whiskey

Black honey and tiger nuts have a long history in Egyptian cuisine and culture. And in the case of the Golden Pharaoh, they add a lot of rich, earthy sweetness and aromatic depth to the whiskey. It’s big and spicy on the nose, with notes of brown sugar, toasted almonds, baking spices and some mild fruit. The palate brings flavors of rich molasses, cinnamon spice and black pepper, and it all finishes with lots of warmth, more nuts and some dry oak. Bottled between 102.6 and 105.6 proof, it’s boozy but not overly hot, and the sweet backbone of molasses and honey tames some of the spicy and peppery notes.

How to buy it

The Golden Pharaoh is available now for pre-sale and launches nationwide on September 29. It retails for $599.99, which is a lot of money. But hey, how often do you drink whiskey inspired by a 3,000-year-old recipe on an Egyptian tomb? And in addition to the unique juice, you also get a unique bottle. It comes in a sturdy box that rotates to reveal the bottle, and the heavy pewter topper is, once again, your favorite pig, but this time inspired by King Tut.

After scoring the new Boss Hog for yourself, the only question is whether to open it and enjoy the contents, or to display it proudly. We think you can do both.

Kevin Gray
Kevin Gray
Contributor
Kevin Gray is a freelance journalist focused on food, drinks, and travel. In addition to The Manual, he writes for… Read Full Bio
Food & Drink
Wilderness Trail marks a Hall of Fame honor with a 10-year bourbon of its own
People, Landscape, Buildings

Wilderness Trail Distillery, based in Danville, Kentucky, has released two limited-edition whiskeys to mark co-founders Dr. Pat Heist and Shane Baker’s induction into the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame’s 24th annual class.

Heist and Baker built the actual distillery from scratch in 2012, starting with a single 250-gallon pot still capable of producing about a barrel a day.

Read more
Food & Drink
The Culinary Alchemy of Cynthia, the New West Village Wonder
Adult, Female, Person

One of my favorite tricky-to-translate Japanese words is mottainai. The term roughly echoes the old chestnut “Waste not, want not” but more broadly expresses the Japanese knack of turning trash into treasure. Nowhere is mottainai more elegantly expressed than in the kitchen. Sake lees become kasujiru, a delicious winter soup; fish heads and skeletons simmer into rich stocks; and vegetable peels reincarnate as pickles, preserves, and garnishes.

Among New York City chefs, the grand master of mottainai hails not from the Land of the Rising Sun but the land of soccer and samba. Sherry Cardoso, a young chef from Minas Gerais, has made low-waste cooking a central pillar of Cynthia, her new restaurant in the West Village. Her tasting menu, changing with the seasons, might include caramel flan with a haunting sulfurous kiss from onion peels, a Negroni enlivened with oil extracted from lemon rinds, or a wondrously funky XO sauce conjured from a hodgepodge of veggie unmentionables. After stints at Per Se, Brooklyn Fare, and Top Chef, Chef Cardoso has discovered the culinary Philosopher’s Stone—the alchemical sorcery to transmute the base into the precious. 

Read more
Food & Drink
Cosori’s new automatic coffee maker wants to perfect your pour-over
Cosori

Cosori, a trusted name in kitchen appliances known for its precision-engineered products, just dropped an exciting new way to perfect your pour-over coffee brew. The Juni, an automatic pour-over coffee machine, delivers an exceptional cup of coffee using the same technique often associated with slow, technical hand-brewing. The technique, which rewards patience, is now automated with Juni’s unique brewing system, which runs the bloom, pour stages, and extraction automatically to Specialty Coffee Association (SCA)-certified standards.

“Pour-over is defined by the hands that guide it – it’s a ritual of precise movement, gentle pours, and rising aroma,” shares Pierce Barnard, Head of Product Innovation at Cosori. “We spent 18 months studying the science and mapping each step, not to automate it away, but to replicate it faithfully. The moving nozzle, rotating basket, vibration, and open brew deck were all deliberate choices to preserve that experience.”

Read more