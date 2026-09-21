What’s in a label? Socorro Tequila goes to great lengths to tell the story of its limited-release expression

There’s been a lot of chatter surrounding certain brands and whether they’re truly honoring traditional methods when it comes to producing tequila. The stories have been rampant. Food & Wine, for example, wondered in a headline earlier this year, “What’s the deal with these tequila lawsuits?” At the heart of these lawsuits is whether these brands are producing tequila with prohibited non-agave alcohol, among other issues.

Socorro Tequila is a relatively new player in the game but with two industry veterans at the helm.

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Established in 2020 by Josh Irving and Pablo Antinori, the brand aims to be fully transparent about its distilling process by putting all the pertinent details on the label. For its new limited release, Blanco 110 Singular Edición, the label discloses the harvest date and the agave’s average Brix, handwritten on every label, along with the complete production process. A closer look at the label also shows the average sugar content at harvest, the type of still, and the dates for the first and second distillations.

“Singular Edición is made with the same care that goes into our classic Blanco,” said Antinori. “This is the closest that you can get to tasting our Blanco directly from the still. It’s 100 percent heart, and the entire release comes from one singular corazón of the distillation, with no heads or tails blended back in.”

According to Brian Ashcraft, Senior Director of Brands, the goal “was to push the boundaries of transparency while making an exceptional still strength and offering it at an exceptional price.”

Ah, yes. The price. When the bottle becomes available, it will be at a suggested retail price of only $47.99. Preorders are now underway, and the bottles will be available next month.

Socorro Tequila achieves its goals

Ashcraft says the brand had three goals when producing the Blanco 110 Singular Edición:



Make the best still strength Offer it at the best price possible See where the boundaries of transparency are

In that regard, Ashcraft is proud that Socorro Tequila accomplished its three clear objectives, particularly with the first goal, which prompted the brand to submit Blanco 110 Singular Edición for a blind test that later earned Singular a Double Gold at the Agavos Awards, meaning the new expression is an award-winning tequila before the public’s first sip.

The award follows Socorro Tequila earning Gold for its Reposado and Silver for its Añejo at the 2026 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

As for the name Socorro? It’s Spanish for “help,” which reflects the brand’s commitment to supporting water sustainability initiatives in Jalisco, Mexico, where there’s a severe water crisis.

Socorro Tequila hopes to be part of that solution, too.