Amazon is offering tons of early Prime Day discounts on Tupperware food storage containers as part of its Prime Day kitchen deals. They’re currently at their lowest-ever prices for Prime Day so stock up on them just in time for the upcoming holiday season. We don’t anticipate these food containers seeing another significant price drop anytime soon, so don’t miss your chance to buy them now! You know you’ll want to save your mother’s famous Christmas roast in them.

Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Set (5-Pack) — $16, was $20

This 5-pack, compact, food storage set comes with leak-proof qualities — so pack that Thanksgiving gravy in there! These clear containers are also microwave- and dishwasher-safe, making it easy to both eat out of them as well as clean them. You also won’t be stuck with the faint, musty odor most storage containers get after multiple uses — this storage set is both stain- and odor-resistant. They also have a space-saving design, so you can stack them on top of each other for easy storage. Buy the Rubbermaid Brilliance Storage Set now for only $16.

Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers (10-Pack) — $19, was $20

Pack your favorite lunches or meal plan for the week with these leak-free storage containers. You also get three different sizes of containers (there are five total) depending on the amount of food you plan to store per night. These see-through containers are also safe to use with your microwave, freezer, and dishwasher, perfect to store all your holiday leftovers. You can even stack them on top of each other in your fridge or kitchen cabinet in order to save space. Get these portable food storage containers from Rubbermaid for only $19 right now.

Chef’s Path Food Storage Containers Set (16-Pack) — $27, was $32

Get a total of 16 storage canisters in this set, with five different types of storage capacities. These clear containers are completely spill-proof so you can store everything from soup to all your holiday sides with no worries. They’re also designed to minimize space so you can stack them up neatly on top of each other. You can also dunk these containers straight into your high-heating microwave or your arctic-cold freezer — these containers will never give out. You’ll even get added chalkboard labels and a chalkboard marker so you can keep track of all your favorite foods in your fridge or cabinet. Get the Chef’s Path Container Set now at the reduced price of $27.

