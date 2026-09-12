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These Protein Pops Sold Out in 8 Hours. It’s Easy to See Why

These popular snacks are hitting stores nationwide soon.

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Protein Pops
Courtesy of Protein Pops

Earlier this year, Protein Pints expanded for the first time with Protein Pops. They were made available online. Within eight hours of the initial launch, the entire online inventory sold out. The company behind this summer’s healthy snack sensation says that the incredible sellout exceeded online sales projections by more than 10x. With such high demand, Protein Pops eventually found its way into Sprouts Farmers Market. And, yes, they sold out pretty quickly.

On the heels of such high demand, Protein Pops is now making its way into two of the country’s biggest retailers. Good luck trying to get your hands on these boxes when they land at Target and across Kroger stores on Sept. 13, bringing the bars to more than 4,000 retail locations across the country.

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So, what exactly are Protein Pops? Protein Pops are creamy ice cream bars dipped in a crispy, quinoa-studded milk chocolate coating and packed with 10 grams of protein per bar. Protein Pops are available in Caramel Crunch, Vanilla Crunch, Peanut Butter Crunch, and Mint Crunch. Staying true to its healthy messaging, each Protein Pop has 180-190 calories, at least 75 percent less sugar than traditional ice cream, and zero artificial sweeteners.

“From the response we saw within the first few hours of launch, it was clear consumers were excited to get everything they love about Protein Pints in a convenient new format,” said Paul Reiss, co-founder and CEO of Protein Pints. “Bringing Protein Pops to Target and all Kroger Divisions means significantly more people can now find them during their everyday grocery run, and it’s an exciting next step as we continue offering people more frozen options to enjoy eating their protein.”

There’s no shortage of healthy, protein-packed snacks in various forms, from protein bars to ice cream bars. But what makes Protein Pops stand out in the ever-growing space is the instant success after expanding beyond the pint. Protein Pops offers an easy, on-the-go frozen snack perfect for this sweltering heat. The brand says Protein Pops is “designed for everyday enjoyment, from an afternoon snack to post-workout fuel or an evening treat.”

This ice cream fanatic is sold

healthy snack
Courtesy of Protein Pops
Protein Pops
Courtesy of Protein Pops

Personally, living in Mexico City this past summer has presented a few challenges, among them trying to find healthy, protein-packed snacks like Protein Pops. We’re easily swayed by not one but two gelato shops right next to the entrance to our condo’s main lobby door.

Back in Austin, we specifically stock our freezer with healthy ice cream bars, which are difficult to track down because not every protein-packed ice cream bar has the right flavor. Given that Protein Pops sold out within hours of its initial launch, I’m definitely curious to try these very, very soon.

Protein Pints was founded by two childhood friends during their recent college years, the company says. They were on a mission “to help people enjoy their protein in one of America’s favorite treats.” The goal is to offer health-driven consumers a “guilt-free indulgence that tastes amazing and supports consumers’ nutritional goals.” The Protein Pints have a whopping 30 grams of protein per pint.

Say no more.

Protein Pops
Courtesy of Protein Pops
Protein Pops
Courtesy of Protein Pops
Miguel A. Melendez
Miguel A. Melendez
Author
Miguel Melendez writes about cigars, sports, and travel. He was a senior writer at Entertainment Tonight and TMZ. Read Full Bio
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