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The Macallan is launching two new single malt whiskies inspired for the flavor of coconuts

If you like single malts and tropical flavors, you'll love these new releases

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The Macallan
The Macallan

If you enjoy both the flavor of a well-made single malt Scotch whisky and the taste of tropical fruit, you’re going to love the newest release from The Macallan. The sixth and final release from The Harmony Collection is made up of two single malt whiskies. The first is called Inspired by Fresh Coconut and the second is called Inspired by Toasted Coconut.

The two new tropical-inspired single malt whiskies

The Macallan
The Macallan

As I mentioned earlier, the two releases are Inspired by Fresh Coconut and Inspired by Toasted Coconut. Both whiskies were matured in a combination of sherry-seasoned American oak casks and casks that previously held bourbon.

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Inspired by Fresh Coconut is bottled at 46.4% ABV and, according to The Macallan, begins with a nose of fresh coconut, citrus peels, tropical fruits, vanilla beans, oak, and spices. The palate is centered on flavors of coconut milk, lime, and a floral finish.

According to The Macallan, Inspired by Toasted Coconut is a bolder, richer expression than its counterpart. Aromas of toasted coconut, caramelized sugar, and white chocolate are abundant on the nose. Sipping it reveals hints of coconut truffle, caramelized pineapple, and frangipane. The finish is long, warm, and ends with a mix of oak and tropical fruits.

“With this concluding release in The Harmony Collection, we have carefully guided coconut notes to the forefront of the whisky through precise cask selection and maturation,” Kirsteen Campbell, Master Whisky Maker at The Macallan, says.

“The result is two beautifully balanced expressions that showcase both the natural influence of oak and the skill of our Whisky Mastery team, where each element has been carefully shaped to achieve a harmonious and distinctive character.”

Where can I buy them?

The Macallan
The Macallan

The Macallan Harmony Collection, Inspired by Fresh Coconut, is available exclusively online at www.themacallan.com and at The Macallan Estate Boutique for the suggested retail price of $185 for a 750ml bottle.

The Macallan Harmony Collection, Inspired by Toasted Coconut, is an exclusive Global Travel Retail release. It is available at select airports throughout the world for the suggested retail price of $185 for a 750ml bottle. For more information about these and all releases from The Macallan, visit TheMacallan.com.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He’s been writing professional Read Full Bio
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