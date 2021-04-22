The 10 Best Canned Tuna for a Healthy and Convenient Meal in 2021

You want snacks that are healthy, lunches that are convenient, and dinners that delight. You want them quickly and you want them to be effortless. Sound like too much to ask? Not when you make canned tuna the star of your dishes! From stellar sandwiches to pasta recipes, this versatile ingredient is the hearty time-saver that makes cooking (or not cooking) easier and healthier than ever. But not all cans of tuna were created equally.

When canned tuna is a staple in your pantry, it’s important to make sure you’re choosing the best product to fit your lifestyle and help you meet your health and fitness goals. Whether you’re looking for light flakes or the richness of olive oil, tuna is an easy solution to increase your protein intake and experiment with new recipes. The best canned tunas are those that minimize your intake of mercury and source the fish in a sustainable manner. Pick from this list to enjoy the delicious flavors of tuna with the convenience of a can and the peace of mind that you’re caring for your body and the earth.

Best Sustainable: Wild Planet Albacore Wild Tuna

It’s easy to make the best choice for your health and the environment with Wild Planet Albacore Wild Tuna. With their commitment to green fishing policies, this pole and line caught tuna also contains no added oils or hard-to-pronounce fillers. Just a pinch of salt brings out all the fresh flavors of albacore.

Best Low-Mercury Albacore: Safe Catch Wild Albacore Tuna

With a firm mercury limit that’s 2.5 times stricter than the FDA requirements, Safe Catch Wild Albacore Tuna helps you stay healthy and enjoy your favorite source of protein. If safety and well-being are your top priorities, this canned tuna delivers peace of mind by testing the mercury levels in each of their cans. This is the canned tuna that protects the planet and your body.

Highest Omega 3s: AMERICAN TUNA Line Caught Salted Tuna

By packing tuna in its own natural fish oil, AMERICAN TUNA Line Caught Salted Tuna doubles up on your dose of Omega 3 Fatty Acids to support heart and brain health. Their tuna is traceable from harvest vessel to retail shelf, so you always know where your food comes from. And thanks to their sustainable fishing practices, AMERICAN TUNA helps conserve the ecosystem while also supporting local fishing families.

Best in Olive Oil: Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil

If you love the rich flavor and full-bodied texture of olive oil, Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil is a top-rated choice that won’t disappoint. Its hand-selected fillets are wild caught, naturally delicious, and don’t contain any preservatives. USA caught and packaged, this company sources tuna from fisheries that are certified or working toward certification from the Marine Stewardship Council.

Best Chunky: Ortiz Bonito Del Norte White Tuna in Olive Oil

For the largest pieces of tuna that retain their moisture and absorb the delicate flavors of pure olive oil, you can’t go wrong with the Ortiz Bonito Del Norte White Tuna in Olive Oil. Imported from Spain, this premium tuna comes in meaty chunks that satisfy your appetite. No minced fragments here. Instead, these easy to open cans reveal large pieces of fish that look and taste great in your favorite recipes.

Best in Pouch: Wild Planet Wild Albacore Tuna Pouch

Camping and backpacking meals are more delicious with a Wild Planet Wild Albacore Tuna Pouch in your bag. Sustainably sourced and packed with goodness, these lightweight pouches are the perfect travel companion that delivers a healthy meal when you need it most. They’re packed with protein and single-serve, for the most convenient post workout snack or lunch on the go.

Best in Jar: Tonnino Tuna Fillets in Olive Oil

Whoever said tuna can’t be gourmet needs to try the Tonnino Tuna Fillets in Olive Oil. Packaged in a beautiful glass jar, this high-end tuna is imported from Costa Rica and packed in spring water to deliver freshness unlike any other. Indulge in the natural flavors of this wild caught yellowfin tuna with the peace of mind that your fish is dolphin safe and responsibly sourced.

Best Light: StarKist Chunk Light Tuna in Water

Perfect for tuna melts and patties, StarKist Chunk Light Tuna in Water is a versatile solution that you can count on. Its light texture and bright flavors deliver an effortless lunch that’s always enjoyable. Wild caught and naturally mild in flavors, this is the go-to meal when you’re watching your calories and making healthier choices but don’t have much time to cook.

Best Budget: 365 Skipjack Wild Tuna

Easy on the palate and the wallet, 365 Skipjack Wild Tuna is a favorite of tuna fans who want to stay healthy and save money. Proving that affordable meals can also be eco-friendly and tasty–this tuna is a certified sustainable seafood product. It’s pole and line caught to help preserve the environment and bring you the flavors you love for your salads, sandwiches, and casseroles.

Best Seasoned: Freshé Gourmet Canned Tuna

Give your lunch a boost of healthy creativity with the Freshé Gourmet Canned Tuna. All-natural and wild-caught, this is a sustainably sourced tuna that’s packed with flavor. Inspired by international cuisine, this tuna is enhanced with olive oil and vegetables to deliver outstanding flavors and healthy protein. Its compact size and easy to open can make it a portable snack that satisfies the taste buds.

A simple can of tuna can turn any meal into a delicious and healthy experience. Whether you use these handy cans as recipe starters or eat your tuna right out of the pouch, it’s the easiest ingredient to keep your body healthy and your belly satisfied.

Is canned tuna healthy?

Canned tuna is an excellent source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids. It’s a low-fat and low-calorie alternative to fresh fish that also contains several essential vitamins and minerals. Some of these include vitamin D, selenium and iodine.

Is canned tuna keto-friendly?

Yes, canned tuna is great for paleo and keto diets because it’s high in protein and contains zero carbs. It combines well with mayo, which is also a top condiment for keto recipes.

Is tuna good for weight loss?

Because it’s high in lean protein, canned tuna in water is a convenient choice for weight loss strategies and low-calorie diets. It’s a popular choice for people who want to increase their protein intake and lower the carbs in their diet.

Editors' Recommendations