 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Simplify your coffee routine with this new digital dosing cup

Combining two coffee-making steps into one

By
The Subscale
Subliminal / Subliminal

Are you tired of constantly zeroing your scale and juggling beans while brewing? Just launched a few days ago, Subliminal has the answer to simplify your coffee routine with its newest Subscale. The Subscale features the precision of a scale, met with the convenience of a cup—all in one sleek design. This innovative product was launched on October 25th and is available for purchase now via Subliminal’s website.

With an LED display that comes alive with a touch, weighing the dose perfectly inside the cup eliminates a whole extra step from your coffee-making process. Just dose, grind, brew, and enjoy your coffee more. This product makes your workflow smoother and more enjoyable by eliminating the constant shuffling of your espresso scale. In addition, the Subscale offers several features designed to enhance your brewing experience such as the ability to calibrate settings, if needed, in order to maintain accuracy for years to come.

Recommended Videos

The Subscale features a sleek, matte black color and minimalist design. Activated with a simple touch, this simple gadget not only saves you time in the morning but also space on your countertop. Plus, it’s small design makes it easy to take on-the-go when traveling.

Related

USB-C Rechargeable and IPX-4 splash-resistant, this device can be used endlessly with a simple recharge when the battery indicator is low. Subliminal’s Subscale is also made of Tritan, a durable BPA-free and non-toxic plastic that can safely support liquids up to 100°C for two hours. The spacious cup can hold about 60g of beans at once and be freely washed on all sides under running water.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist with over seven years of experience in food, beverage, health, fitness, and…
La Marzocco and Porsche launch a new, limited-edition espresso maker
There's only 911 makers available
Porsche La Marzocco

Car and coffee lovers can now embark on a journey guided by the taste of excellence with the newest collaboration between Porsche and La Marzocco. The newest Linea Micra portafilter model is born from a shared dedication to craftsmanship, innovation, and design. Hand-crafted in Florence, this limited-edition espresso maker reflects the perfect blend of Italian artistry and German engineering.  However, this exclusive maker is limited to only 911 units, so you'll need to move fast if you want to get your hands on this maker with the latest brewing technology.
The Porsche La Marzocco Linea Micra portafilter model was available in The original Porsche Slate Grey Neo color or the Martini Racing design. However, the Martini Racing design is now sold out. Act quickly if you still want the Slate Grey color, which is still available. Derived from the Drive Mode button, the knobs are made of aluminum with soft touch finishes; the Porsche GT3 Touring Package inspires the drip tray and the cup tray, and the pressure gauges reflect the Porsche speedometer style.

In addition to releasing the Linea Micra portafilter model, the Porsche and La Marzocco collaboration also launched the Porsche x La Marzocco Pico Espresso Grinder. This luxury espresso grinder is still available, offering simple operation and a top-quality guarantee for the perfect coffee grind for any espresso shot or beverage. lity. Equipped with a noise-reduction brushless induction motor, the Pico coffee grinder grinds beans with the utmost precision and quietness. The three-button programmable dosing selection ensures the ideal supply quantity for consistent enjoyment.

Read more
Salt in coffee? Here’s why you should give it a try
Cut the bitterness of your brew with this simple trick
Small coffee cup and saucer

Love or hate them, there always seems to be a new coffee trend. At the risk of sounding ancient, people took their coffee either black or with some mixture of cream and/or sugar before Starbucks came along. That was it. There were no Fraps or triple whip extra shots, a drizzle of confusing concoctions. There was coffee. Its sole purpose was to wake you up in the morning, not to act as a prop in Instagram selfies with stupid captions like, "coffee is my love language."
Now, there seems to be a movement to get back to the basics, and some people are embracing simpler pleasures—pleasures like deliciously rich, home-brewed coffee that has no idea what a Hibiscus Refresher is.
With that said, sometimes, coffee trends are beneficial. A piece of information comes along that doesn't necessarily fall into the "trend" category but is a new way to enjoy a classic—something that actually improves coffee and doesn't just slap some glitter on a fancy cup. In this case, that new piece of information comes in the form of an ingredient so ordinary that one could hardly call it trendy. The new, hip trend? Adding salt in coffee.

What does salt in coffee do?

Read more
Dunkin’ and Homesick release two new coffee-inspired candles
Fill your home with coffee scents
Dunkin Potion Macchiato

Dunkin' and Homesick collaborated just a few weeks ago, ahead of National Coffee Day, to launch the Dunkin' Original Blend coffee candle -- but now they're back with even more exciting scents. If you love adding the smell of freshly roasted coffee to fill your home this fall, these candles are for you.

To add cozy vibes to the season, Dunkin' and Homesick have launched two new Halloween and Fall-inspired sweet-scented coffee candles to light up your home. Now available for purchase online, the two new limited-edition scents include:

Read more