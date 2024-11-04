Combining two coffee-making steps into one

Are you tired of constantly zeroing your scale and juggling beans while brewing? Just launched a few days ago, Subliminal has the answer to simplify your coffee routine with its newest Subscale. The Subscale features the precision of a scale, met with the convenience of a cup—all in one sleek design. This innovative product was launched on October 25th and is available for purchase now via Subliminal’s website.

With an LED display that comes alive with a touch, weighing the dose perfectly inside the cup eliminates a whole extra step from your coffee-making process. Just dose, grind, brew, and enjoy your coffee more. This product makes your workflow smoother and more enjoyable by eliminating the constant shuffling of your espresso scale. In addition, the Subscale offers several features designed to enhance your brewing experience such as the ability to calibrate settings, if needed, in order to maintain accuracy for years to come.

The Subscale features a sleek, matte black color and minimalist design. Activated with a simple touch, this simple gadget not only saves you time in the morning but also space on your countertop. Plus, it’s small design makes it easy to take on-the-go when traveling.

USB-C Rechargeable and IPX-4 splash-resistant, this device can be used endlessly with a simple recharge when the battery indicator is low. Subliminal’s Subscale is also made of Tritan, a durable BPA-free and non-toxic plastic that can safely support liquids up to 100°C for two hours. The spacious cup can hold about 60g of beans at once and be freely washed on all sides under running water.