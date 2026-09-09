STK Steakhouse expands in NYC with new Chelsea flagship

Nearly two decades after first opening in New York’s Meatpacking District, STK Steakhouse has officially opened its new Chelsea flagship at 412 W. 15th Street. Bringing a new destination for premium cuts, signature cocktails, and unforgettable nights, this new flagship location spans4,800 square feet with seating for 200. The STK Chelsea location marks the brand’s second NYC destination alongside STK Midtown, bringing STK’s signature high-energy steakhouse experience to the Chelsea neighborhood. The new location features signature steaks, seafood, cocktails, and DJ-driven dining, with the space designed to capture the energy of downtown Manhattan.

Opening in time for the Pumpkin Season Menu



The Chelsea opening also comes just ahead of the Pumpkin Season Menu, launching September 9. The seasonal menu puts STK’s signature spin on fall flavors, with offerings including Pumpkin Ravioli & Crab and a Pumpkin Espresso Martini. This menu is perfect for kicking off autumn with seasonally inspired flavor pairings. The steakhouse is also known for its weekend brunch menu, available Saturday and Sunday only from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Elevating the traditional steakhouse experience

“New York is where STK began, so continuing to evolve the brand here is incredibly meaningful to us,” said Manny Hilario, President and CEO of The ONE Group. “STK was founded on the idea that a steakhouse could be more than a traditional dining experience. Today, guests are looking for even more from their dining experience – great food and hospitality, but also music, cocktails, design, and energy. Chelsea gives us an opportunity to bring all of those elements together in a neighborhood that feels naturally aligned with who STK is today.”

